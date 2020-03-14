In-Store Theater Packaging Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2017 – 2027

In-store Theater is referred to as a high impact point of purchase (POP) display that is bound to create a unique brand experience to attract consumer attention. Generally, In-Store theater packaging is used at marketing events and in retail environments to meet individual marketing objectives. In-Store theater packaging uses both structural as well as graphic designs to maximize the brand impact. They are made from corrugated cardboard and are light weighted, yet have the structural integrity to carry weight. Moreover, additional features such as LCD screens, sound systems, and moving parts can also be incorporated to enhance the brand visibility. The global in-store theater packaging market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period as it provides the store owners with an extra merchandising space and is compact and easy to maintain.

In-Store Theater Packaging: Market Dynamics

In-store theater packaging offers convenience to both the consumers as well as the store managers. Moreover, the In-Store theater packaging enhances the brand visibility of the product by making it eye catching to the customers which ultimately leads to increase in sales. These factors collectively act as a driver for the global in-store theater packaging market. On the other side, In-store theater packaging is priced higher as compared to other conventional forms of packaging due to which manufacturers are reluctant to incorporate the packaging type for their products. Alternative packaging options also pose a challenge to the growth of the global in-store theater packaging market. The rise of the e-commerce industry has also led to less demand for the in-store theater packaging. Use of additional features such as LCD screens and sound systems is a key trend prevailing in the global in-store theater packaging market. In-Store Theater Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global In-Store theater packaging market is segmented on the basis of material type, end use, and geography. On the basis of material type, the global in-store theater packaging market is segmented into paperboard and Kraft paper. On the basis of end use, the global in-store theater packaging market is segmented into retail & consumer segment, Institutional, and Industrial end use segment. The retail & consumer segment is further sub segmented into grocery products, food & beverage, and clothing & apparel. The institutional end use segment is further sub segmented into hospitals and healthcare facilities.

In-Store Theater Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global in-store theater packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America market is currently leading the global in-store theater packaging market as the region represents a vital opportunity for both the manufacturers as well as retailers. The high presence of supermarkets is also expected to drive the market in the North America region. The in-store theater packaging market in Europe is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to growing middle class. The retailers and manufacturers are competing to create product and services to suffice the demand of these new consumers. Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand from the retail & consumer segment. Latin America is projected to represent sluggish growth over the forecast period due to decelerated growth of the economy.

In-Store Theater Packaging Market: Key players

The global in-store theater packaging market is marked by a large number of local and regional players. However, some of the key players operating in the global in-store theater packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Cepac Limited, and Interprint.

