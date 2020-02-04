In Situ Hybridization Market Outlook to 2026 reported in Latest Research

In situ hybridization is a technique used to label complementary DNA, RNA, or modified nucleic acids strand. The technique helps to localize specific DNA or RNA sequence in the small cross-section of tissues or an entire tissue. Hybridization technique is used frequently for location of specific nucleic acid sequences on chromosomes or in tissues for understanding the organization, regulation, and function of gene. The in situ hybridization technique expand the capabilities to satisfy any therapy needs and enable a new diagnostic, treatment applications for the patients suffering from cancer or other chronic diseases. Its unique technology in rapid detection of aneuploidies during prenatal stage ensure better functional ability for detecting abnormalities related to birth defects or mental disorders. However, inability of probes to detect targeted sequences after few repeats can lead to use of insufficient probes in few regions. This is likely to restrain growth of in situ hybridization technique in laboratories.

High prevalence of diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and other chronic diseases, rise in patient awareness, surge in pharmacodynamics studies, and increase in diagnostic centers for treatment procedures drive the global in situ hybridization market. According to the American Association of Immunologists, Inc., an article published in 2014 stated that scientists are profiling T-cell activation using in situ hybridization technique and flow cytometry which will help to detect the culturing technique of pathogens and their amplification methods. These initiatives by associations and government funding is also likely to propel the hybridization technique in the near future. In 2016, the National Cancer Institute of the U.S. estimated that 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and 595,690 people will die of the disease. According to statistics of National Cancer Institute, in 2012, there were 14 million new cases of cancer and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths across the world. The number of new cancer cases is likely to rise to 22 million within the next two decades. Incidence of cancer can be reduced through early detection of disease and management of patients who develop symptoms related to the disease. Increase in number of patients with cancer and different types of chronic diseases and rapidly rising awareness about detection techniques are projected to fuel the growth of the in situ hybridization market. However, high cost of probes, low detection ability of FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization) for major abnormalities of patients, and significant time taken by the detection procedures are expected to hamper the in situ hybridization market.

The global in situ hybridization market can be segmented based on application, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the in situ hybridization market can be classified into cancer diagnosis, immunology, cytology, neuroscience and infectious diseases, and others. In terms of technology, the in situ hybridization market can be segregated into fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), chromogenic in situ hybridization, and others. Chromogenic in situ hybridization is a rapidly expanding segment owing to the increase in use of technique in diagnostic laboratories globally. In terms of end-user, the global in situ hybridization market can be divided into diagnostic laboratories, pathology labs, hospitals, clinics, and others. Diagnostic laboratories are increasing its revenue due to increase in number of diagnosis of infectious diseases following the environmental changes, and rise in prenatal test for disease identification. These factors are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global in situ hybridization market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global in situ hybridization market due to increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure and rise in biomedical research activities. Surge in incidence of chronic diseases and cancer and increase in demand for companion diagnostics drive the market in the U.S. This in turn is expected to boost the in situ hybridization market in North America. Europe is the second largest market for in situ hybridization due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and molecular diagnostic companies engaged in hybridization technique. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in cancer prevalence and diagnosis, changing lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients, and surge in per capita expenditure. Additionally, economic growth in India, China, and the Philippines supports the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of biotechnology companies and pharma labs. This is expected to fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global in situ hybridization market include Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, BioGenex Laboratories, Inc., and Exiqon A/S.

