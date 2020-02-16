IN-PLANT LOGISTICS FOR AUTOMOBILE OEM MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

In-plant logistics covers movements within the manufacturing plant of raw materials, components and sub-assemblies – either to or from stocking points or line-sides, for turning into finished goods, as well as bringing finished products out to the factory gate.

In-plant logistics may include services like Design and layout of production facilities for optimum materials flow, Design and implementation of storage and handling systems, Storage and distribution, Line-side feeding, Packing, Blending, Yard management, Container management, Returnable asset management (e.g. tote bins), Sample packing and shipping, and Transportation scheduling and dispatch, etc.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

In-plant warehousing

Line-side feeding

Segmentation by application:

Economical cars production

Luxury cars production

Industrial cars production

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

BLG Logistics

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

