In-Mold Labels Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2022

Summary

Global In-Mold Labels Market Information by Technology (Extrusion blow-molding process, Injection molding process, Thermoforming), Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinylchloride, ABS resins), Application (Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Personal Care, Consumer goods) – Global Forecast to 2022

In-Mold Labels Global Market – Overview

The key factor contributing to the growth of the global In-Mold Labels Market is the automated nature of the in-mold labeling process. In-mold labeling reduced the traditional processes such as hand finishing, polishing, finishing and changing of stack mold. The raw material used to manufacture in-mold labels is polypropylene. Polypropylene is extremely versatile as a plastic material. Many manufacturers in the market are developing advanced technologies.

As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global in-mold labels market is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 10.35%.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1790

In-Mold labels are made up of plastic films printed with various printing techniques. The film is cut to give the required shape of the label. The label is placed in the mold being used for the manufacturing of the container. With the heat of the molten or expanding plastic, the back surface of the in-mold label also melts slightly and adheres on the surface of the container. On getting cooled in atmospheric temperature, the container and the label forms a strong bond and acts as a single unit. In-mold labelling results in no post-labelling processes, thereby saving time and labour. In-mold labelled containers are weightless due to no usage of glue for labelling. Offset printing is widely adopted for printing in-mold labels. The food packaging industry is the most prominent consumer of in-mold labels along with other industries such as beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, etc.

Key Players

The key players in global in-mold labels market are CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), Fuji Seal International, Inc. (Japan), Multicolor Corporation (U.S.), EVCO Plastics (U.S.), Innovia Films Ltd. (U.K), Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC (U.S.), Mepco Label Systems (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Century Label , Inc. (U.S.), Allen Plastic (Taiwan), and Ameri-Seal Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global In-Mold Labels Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. European region accounted for the largest share in terms of both value and volume followed by North America and Asia Pacific with APAC being the fastest growing market. The share is attributed to the flourishing food & beverages industries in the region. Furthermore, the demand is also augmented by the increased consumption of cosmetics, mark-up products, skin care products, etc. APAC is expected to show similar results with its fastest growing market by the end of the forecasted period.

Industry News

In November, 2017 – Constantia Flexibles to expand production capacity at Austrian pharma plant. Constantia Flexibles Group will invest a double-digit million euro amount in the expansion of production capacity at its manufacturing site for pharmaceutical packaging, Constantia Patz, in Austria. The company will install one double-sided lacquering machine for foils and laminates, as well as one slitting machine operating in a new class 8 cleanroom.

In November, 2017 – Coveris Holdings SA, a premier global packaging manufacturer, announced that it has realigned its operations into four business units: Americas, Rigid, EMEA, and UK Food & Consumer. This action was taken to continue to enhance how the company delivers service in response to changing market demands.

In October, 2017 – CCL Industries acquires 100% of Acrus CCL a Chilean venture for approximately 6.3 USD Million.

In-Mold Labels Market – Segmentation

The scope of Global In-Mold Labels Market is segmented into three major segments which are explained below:

By Technology

Extrusion blow-molding process

Injection molding process

Thermoforming

Others

By Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinylchloride

ABS resins

Others

By Application

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Personal Care

Consumer goods

Others

In-Mold Labels Global Market – Competitive Analysis

In-Mold Labels Market will continue to develop globally, as the market for packaging is highly competitive and there is always a rising demand for subsequent packaged goods. The prominent market players continuously strive for sustainable development of their product, so as to stay on top in the In-Mold Labels Market. Most of the major market share is hold by the tier 1 companies in the electrical component industry. New entrants are highly subjected to risk while competing in a well matured market, whereas it will be less competitive for the new entrants to enter into emerging economies.

Access Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/in-mold-labels-market-1790

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312