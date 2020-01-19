In-memory OLAP Database 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

In-memory OLAP is the method by which analytical data is loaded into memory for live calculations and querying. Because the data is loaded into memory, running queries (or, in OLAP terms, slicing and dicing), can be faster then with traditional relational on-line analytical processing (ROLAP), multidimensional OLAP (MOLAP) and hybrid systems. Since the data resides in the RAM, the system does not need to reach out to a database or a physical file which may further entail additional network operations and disk read/write operations. Furthermore, traditional cubes store pre-calculated data and results which can then be queried. This limits the number of pre-calculated combinations. With RAM-based analytics, these calculations can sometimes be just as quickly generated on the fly.
A number of established and new vendors have come out with in-memory OLAP technologies. While the concept is at least a decade old, it is gaining more acceptance due to cheaper Random Access Memory (RAM) and faster CPU speeds.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that In-memory OLAP Database will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-memory OLAP Database market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Transaction
Reporting
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Transportation and Logistics
IT and Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Energy and Utility
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3427217-2018-2023-global-in-memory-olap-database-market-report-status-and-outlook
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Altibase
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP SE
Exasol
Jedox
Kognitio
Mcobject
MemSQL
MicroStrategy
SAS Institute
Teradata
Terracotta
VoltDB
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global In-memory OLAP Database market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of In-memory OLAP Database market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global In-memory OLAP Database players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the In-memory OLAP Database with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 In-memory OLAP Database Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 In-memory OLAP Database Segment by Type
2.2.1 Transaction
2.2.2 Reporting
2.2.3 Analytics
2.3 In-memory OLAP Database Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 In-memory OLAP Database Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Government and Defense
2.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
2.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
2.4.5 Transportation and Logistics
2.4.6 IT and Telecommunication
2.4.7 Manufacturing
2.4.8 Energy and Utility
2.5 In-memory OLAP Database Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global In-memory OLAP Database by Players
3.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global In-memory OLAP Database Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global In-memory OLAP Database Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………
11.1 Altibase
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.1.3 Altibase In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Altibase News
11.2 IBM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.2.3 IBM In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 IBM News
11.3 Microsoft
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.3.3 Microsoft In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Microsoft News
11.4 Oracle
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.4.3 Oracle In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Oracle News
11.5 SAP SE
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP SE In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP SE News
11.6 Exasol
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.6.3 Exasol In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Exasol News
11.7 Jedox
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.7.3 Jedox In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Jedox News
11.8 Kognitio
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.8.3 Kognitio In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Kognitio News
11.9 Mcobject
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.9.3 Mcobject In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Mcobject News
11.10 MemSQL
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 In-memory OLAP Database Product Offered
11.10.3 MemSQL In-memory OLAP Database Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 MemSQL News
11.11 MicroStrategy
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3427217-2018-2023-global-in-memory-olap-database-market-report-status-and-outlook
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)