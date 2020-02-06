In-Memory Database Market Insight 2019 | Development Research and Survey

This report studies the global In-Memory Database market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global In-Memory Database market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An in-memory database is a database management system that primarily relies on main memory for computer data storage. It is contrasted with database management systems that employ a disk storage mechanism. In-memory databases are faster than disk-optimized databases because disk access is slower than memory access, the internal optimization algorithms are simpler and execute fewer CPU instructions. Accessing data in memory eliminates seek time when querying the data, which provides faster and more predictable performance than disk.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2023.

In 2017, the global In-Memory Database market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Teradata

Amazon Web Services

Tableau Software

Kognitio

VoltDB

Datastax

Enea Ab

Mcobject

Altibase

Starcounter

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of In-Memory Database in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Memory Database are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

In-Memory Database Manufacturers

In-Memory Database Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

In-Memory Database Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the In-Memory Database market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.