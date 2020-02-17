In-Memory Database Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global In-Memory Database market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global In-Memory Database market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
An in-memory database is a database management system that primarily relies on main memory for computer data storage. It is contrasted with database management systems that employ a disk storage mechanism. In-memory databases are faster than disk-optimized databases because disk access is slower than memory access, the internal optimization algorithms are simpler and execute fewer CPU instructions. Accessing data in memory eliminates seek time when querying the data, which provides faster and more predictable performance than disk.
The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2023.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Microsoft
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Teradata
Amazon Web Services
Tableau Software
Kognitio
VoltDB
Datastax
Enea Ab
Mcobject
Altibase
Starcounter
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)
Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Transportation and Logistics
IT and Telecommunication
Manufacturing
Energy and Utility
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global In-Memory Database Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of In-Memory Database
1.1 In-Memory Database Market Overview
1.1.1 In-Memory Database Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 In-Memory Database Market by Type
1.4 In-Memory Database Market by End Users/Application
2 Global In-Memory Database Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Microsoft
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Oracle
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 SAP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Teradata
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Amazon Web Services
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Tableau Software
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Kognitio
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 VoltDB
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Datastax
3.11 Enea Ab
3.12 Mcobject
3.13 Altibase
3.14 Starcounter
4 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of In-Memory Database in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of In-Memory Database
5 United States In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
In-Memory Database Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
7 China In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
10 India In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 In-Memory Database Market Dynamics
12.1 In-Memory Database Market Opportunities
12.2 In-Memory Database Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 In-Memory Database Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 In-Memory Database Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
