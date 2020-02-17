In-Memory Database Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global In-Memory Database market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global In-Memory Database market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An in-memory database is a database management system that primarily relies on main memory for computer data storage. It is contrasted with database management systems that employ a disk storage mechanism. In-memory databases are faster than disk-optimized databases because disk access is slower than memory access, the internal optimization algorithms are simpler and execute fewer CPU instructions. Accessing data in memory eliminates seek time when querying the data, which provides faster and more predictable performance than disk.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2023.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Teradata

Amazon Web Services

Tableau Software

Kognitio

VoltDB

Datastax

Enea Ab

Mcobject

Altibase

Starcounter

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Analytical Processing (OLAP)

Online Transaction Processing (OLTP)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global In-Memory Database Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of In-Memory Database

1.1 In-Memory Database Market Overview

1.1.1 In-Memory Database Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 In-Memory Database Market by Type

1.4 In-Memory Database Market by End Users/Application

2 Global In-Memory Database Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Oracle

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 SAP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Teradata

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Amazon Web Services

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Tableau Software

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Kognitio

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 VoltDB

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 In-Memory Database Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Datastax

3.11 Enea Ab

3.12 Mcobject

3.13 Altibase

3.14 Starcounter

4 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of In-Memory Database in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of In-Memory Database

5 United States In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

7 China In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

10 India In-Memory Database Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global In-Memory Database Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global In-Memory Database Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 In-Memory Database Market Dynamics

12.1 In-Memory Database Market Opportunities

12.2 In-Memory Database Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 In-Memory Database Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 In-Memory Database Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



