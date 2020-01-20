IN-FLIGHT WI-FI SERVICES 2018 GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “In-Flight Wi-Fi Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In-flight Wi-Fi refers to onboard internet service provided on aircraft, which can be accessed by passengers via personal electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Globally, the in-flight Wi-Fi market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer inclination towards high bandwidth applications such as on-demand video streaming, watching high definition videos and surfing media-rich web pages while travelling by flight, especially in developed regions.

Airlines are increasingly switching towards the better Wi-Fi services, mainly satellite-based broadband services which deliver high internet speed. Airlines are now increasingly replacing their existing systems with better Wi-Fi system, in order to meet with changing passenger’s demands, and there are different types of Wi-Fi systems available depends upon the types of aircraft. In 2017, various airlines have upgraded their existing Wi-Fi systems for better speed and connectivity.

Key trend which is expected to have predominantly effect the market in coming year in In-Flight Wi-Fi market is growth in number of air travelers and Wi-Fi connectivity preferences. In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS. Currently, there is an increase in the number of business and general air travelers.

In 2017, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market size was 3900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Echostar Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

GOGO Llc

Honeywell International Inc

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat Inc

Sitaonair

Thales Group

Thinkom Solutions Inc

Kymeta Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air-to-ground technology

Satellite technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Military

Commerical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

