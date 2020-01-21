In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the In-flight Entertainment Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-flight Entertainment Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

The current European trend is to implement bring your own device systems that provide internet connectivity, allowing the user to stream a predefined range of multimedia content. Following this trend, companies such as Immfly are advancing at a fast pace to deliver on-board entertainment on short-haul commercial flights.

The global In-flight Entertainment Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-flight Entertainment Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Digecor

Dysonics

Gee Media

Global Eagle Entertainment

Gogo

Honeywell International

Lufthansa Systems

Lumexis

Onair

Panasonic Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Utc Aerospace Systems

Viasat

Zodiac Aerospace

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Seat Electronic Box

Media Server

Embedded Seatback Unit

Removable Storage Device

Dockable Seatback Unit

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business Jet

Narrow Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

