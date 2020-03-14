In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025

iCrowd Newswire – Jun 11, 2019
In-flight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment available to aircraft passengers during a flight. Design issues for IFE include system safety, cost efficiency, software reliability, hardware maintenance, and user compatibility.
First, for industry structure analysis, the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry is relatively concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top five producers account for about 57 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole In-flight Entertainment (IFE) industry.
Second, the revenue of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) decreased from 1989.8 million in 2013 to 3649 million in 2017 with an average growth rate of 16.37%.
Third, North America occupied 30.22% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, which respectively account for around 27.25% and 26.97% of the global total industry.
According to this study, over the next five years the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market will register a 13.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7890 million by 2024, from US$ 3650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in In-flight Entertainment (IFE) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the In-flight Entertainment (IFE) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
IFE Hardware
IFE Connectivity & Communication
IFE Content
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716469-global-in-flight-entertainment-ife-market-growth-2019-2024
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Gogo LLC
Global Eagle Entertainment
Thales Group
Zodiac Aerospace
Honeywell International
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Viasat
Rockwell Collins
Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
SITAONAIR
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of In-flight Entertainment (IFE) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Type
2.2.1 IFE Hardware
2.2.2 IFE Connectivity & Communication
2.2.3 IFE Content
2.3 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Narrow Body Aircraft
2.4.2 Wide Body Aircraft
2.4.3 Other
2.5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) by Players
3.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Gogo LLC
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.1.3 Gogo LLC In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Gogo LLC News
12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.2.3 Global Eagle Entertainment In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment News
12.3 Thales Group
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.3.3 Thales Group In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Thales Group News
12.4 Zodiac Aerospace
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace News
12.5 Honeywell International
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.5.3 Honeywell International In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Honeywell International News
12.6 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.6.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation News
12.7 Viasat
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.7.3 Viasat In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Viasat News
12.8 Rockwell Collins
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Product Offered
12.8.3 Rockwell Collins In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Rockwell Collins News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3716469-global-in-flight-entertainment-ife-market-growth-2019-2024
Contact Information:
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)