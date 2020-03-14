In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2029

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Introduction

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity refers to the entertainment available to air passengers during the flight hours. It may include the video screens, the audio players, video games or Wi-Fi connectivity. In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system enables airlines to offer a feature rich experience to all passengers on board. In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system helps to break the tedium of air travel for passengers on long flights. At present times, In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system have become a major competitive advantage in the global aerospace industry. Owing to several benefits the demand for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity is estimated to increase at a significant pace. This, in turn, may contribute to the growing market of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity across the globe during the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Dynamics

Demand for commercial aircrafts is anticipated to more than double in the next two decades to cater to this demand. The number of jet planes will nearly double and reach 48,000 by 2037. The single aisle (narrow body aircrafts) accounts for ~70% of this demand. Growing fleet of commercial aircrafts is expected to directly impact the demand for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system across the globe. Adoption of In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Systems by airlines across all classes to attract customers is expected to contribute to the growing market. First class and business class cabins of passenger aircraft feature various amenities for comfort and offer various functions such as personalized In-flight Entertainment & Communication systems. Until recently, amenities in the economy class segment were kept to a bare minimum. Rising competition in the global airline industry is influencing airline carriers to offer in-flight entertainment & communication systems in their economy class seating in order to attract more passengers. Certain airline carriers such as FlyDubai offer these amenities for a small pre-paid fee. This in turn is also estimated to drive the growth of global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market during the forecast period.

The ongoing trend gaining momentum in the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system market is the airlines offering Wi-Fi connections to passengers. This enables the passengers to access in-flight and other entertainment content on their personal devices such as mobile phones or laptops during the flight journey.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Segment

The global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented by Aircraft Type, by Distribution Channel and by Product Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Regional Jets

Turboprop

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented as:

Line Fit In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity

Retro Fit In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity

On the basis of Product Type, the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market has been segmented as:

Hardware

Connectivity

Content

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Regional Outlook

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) is considered to be one of the most attractive segment in the global aerospace industry. Consequently, aircraft cabin interior market players are looking to develop new products and expand their customers in In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) segment. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), it is projected that the number of air travel passengers are expected to get doubled between 2016 and 2035. The number will grow from 3.8 billion in 2016 to 7.2 billion in 2035. China, India, the U.S., Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to witness relatively higher gains in terms of the total number of passengers travelling. With growing rate of passenger travel, there has also been greater need for enhanced entertainment features. A key factor for passenger travel growth and growing international tourism is airline market liberalization, which is leading to reduced fares and improved service. Increasing air passenger travel growth is expected to significantly contribute to the growing demand for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system during the forecast period.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity market include: