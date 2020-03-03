In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market will reach US$ 9.09 billion by 2026

The global In-flight entertainment and connectivity market is anticipated to reach USD 9.09 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The development of the innovative wireless solution and rising BYOD trend is anticipated to propel the market growth for In-flight entertainment and connectivity market. Further, the demand is propelled by mounting commercial aviation & fleet expansion. Also, rising HD content availability across various platforms is anticipated to bolster market demand. However, recent administrative regulations for the integration of In-flight entertainment and connectivity into aircraft in several developed economies such as the US is expected to control the industry progress. Such regulations limit the integration of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems to a certain degree for ensuring safe travel by reducing the possibility of accidents related to weight and cabling of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Also, the high costs associated with procurement and content services can also restrict market growth.

Moreover, the launch high throughput satellites in the Ku Band and Ka-Band has provided new opportunities to the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, as these innovations are anticipated to result in augmentation of data speeds for connectivity thereby, making the service cost-efficient. Also, with the increasing competition in the airline industry, key players operating in the market are adopting cabin connectivity resulting in pressuring adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by other players to efficiently compete in the In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market.

North America and Asia Pacific region are witnessing a rise in demand for narrow-body airplanes owing to increasing air traffic, and rising affordability of the population to afford air travel. Thus, with the rise in air traffic, the airline’s industry is becoming highly competitive and the demand for in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by these airlines are observing high growth. High flight connectivity in the US and Canada has resulted in positioning North America as an attractive market, followed by Europe. However, the market growth in Asia Pacific In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major industry players in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market include GoGo, Panasonic Avionics, OnAir, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell, Inmarsat, Thales, Zodiac Aerospace, Echostar Corporation, and Rockwell Collins among others. Several players in the market are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions with an aim to offer improved service portfolio coupled with high-speed at cost-effective pricing. Also, companies are highly focused on product development. For instance, recently, GoGo announced the introduction of Gogo Vision Touch, a seatback product.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Insights

3.1. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity – Industry snapshot

3.2. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market dynamics

3.3.1. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Product

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Hardware

4.3. Connectivity

4.4. Content

5. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Aircraft

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

5.3. Very-Large Aircraft (VLA)

5.4. Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

5.5. Business Jets

6. In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. US

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. South Korea

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. India

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.5.2. Mexico

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. GoGo Inc.

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Panasonic Avionics

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. OnAir

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Honeywell International, Inc.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Inmarsat

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Thales Group

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

