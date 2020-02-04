In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

In-flight entertainment and Connectivity refers to the entertainment and Internet available to aircraft passengers during a flight.

The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Content

Segmentation by application:

First Class

Business Class

Economy Class

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Lufthansa Systems

GEE Media

Dysonics

Panasonic Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Digicor

Lumexis

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Content

2.2.3 Connectivity

2.3 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Segment by Application

2.4.1 First Class

2.4.2 Business Class

2.4.3 Economy Class

2.4.4 Other

2.5 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity by Players

3.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Lufthansa Systems

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.1.3 Lufthansa Systems In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Lufthansa Systems News

11.2 GEE Media

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.2.3 GEE Media In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 GEE Media News

11.3 Dysonics

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.3.3 Dysonics In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dysonics News

11.4 Panasonic Avionics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.4.3 Panasonic Avionics In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Panasonic Avionics News

11.5 Rockwell Collins

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.5.3 Rockwell Collins In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Rockwell Collins News

11.6 Digicor

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.6.3 Digicor In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Digicor News

11.7 Lumexis

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered

11.7.3 Lumexis In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Lumexis News

……Continued

