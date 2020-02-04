In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

In-flight entertainment and Connectivity refers to the entertainment and Internet available to aircraft passengers during a flight.
The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Hardware
Content
Segmentation by application:
First Class
Business Class
Economy Class
Other
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Lufthansa Systems
GEE Media
Dysonics
Panasonic Avionics
Rockwell Collins
Digicor
Lumexis
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity market by identifying its various subsegments.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Content
2.2.3 Connectivity
2.3 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Segment by Application
2.4.1 First Class
2.4.2 Business Class
2.4.3 Economy Class
2.4.4 Other
2.5 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity by Players
3.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Lufthansa Systems
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.1.3 Lufthansa Systems In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Lufthansa Systems News
11.2 GEE Media
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.2.3 GEE Media In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GEE Media News
11.3 Dysonics
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.3.3 Dysonics In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Dysonics News
11.4 Panasonic Avionics
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.4.3 Panasonic Avionics In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Panasonic Avionics News
11.5 Rockwell Collins
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.5.3 Rockwell Collins In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Rockwell Collins News
11.6 Digicor
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.6.3 Digicor In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Digicor News
11.7 Lumexis
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Product Offered
11.7.3 Lumexis In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Lumexis News
