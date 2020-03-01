In-Flight Catering Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2026

The purpose of this rich study presented by Fact.MR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global in-flight catering market during the period until 2026. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the inflight catering market during the forecast period.

Request for a Free Sample Report here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=945

Be it international or domestic, the increasing number of individuals preferring air travel remains a key factor influencing the growth of the in-flight catering market, given the . Moreover, different types of in-flight catering services offered in airlines are attracting new businesses across the globe which has made it compelling for in-flight catering service providers to offer high quality and timely services. That said, in-flight catering service providers are investing in technologies to ensure smooth in-flight catering operations and produce meal packages for a large bulk of passengers. Demand for in-flight catering continues to remain concentrated in the European countries on back of increasing number of individuals travelling to Europe by air either for business or tourism. This factor has a dual complementing advantage as it has driven growth of aviation industry in Europe that in turn is influencing the use of in-flight catering, promoting growth of in-flight catering market in Europe. Furthermore, the growing international tourism has also impacted growth of aviation industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), making it a lucrative market for in-flight catering services.

Many such insights have been covered in a new research report by FactMR that projects the in-flight catering market to expand at a CAGR 5.3% of in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2016. In combination with increasing number of passengers preferring air travel, the rising demand for quality and hygienic main courses, breakfast and beverages have propelled the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of forecast.

In-flight catering market growth is largely pushed by the increasing demand for main courses by passengers on-board. One of the main reason for high main course demand is the growing traffic in long-haul flights that have remained instrumental in fuelling demand for in-flight catering services on a large scale. In long haul flights, airlines are providing three course meals with beverages and salads offered as complementary dishes. This factor has significantly raised the demand for main courses, given their packaged benefits.

Browse In-Flight Catering Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/945/in-flight-catering-market

Airlines use in-flight catering services to improve the in-flight experience of their passengers. Leading airlines across the globe are implementing advanced technologies in order to better their in-flight catering services, while adding innovation in food products as per cuisine preferences of consumers. In addition, they are following a unique trend of offering regional as well as continental meal options to their passengers, which helps satisfy specific meal requests of passengers, thus increasing passenger satisfaction levels. Furthermore, majority of airline caterers and in-flight catering service providers in the market are improving their supply chain management (SCM) in order to achieve high quality products along with cost-effectiveness in their in-flight catering operations.

Moreover, the trend of implementing advanced technology in catering services offered on flights such as use of different types of smart gadgets for ordering food in flights thus increasing the convenience quotient of passengers has significantly fuelled the growth of in-flight catering market since recent times. As a consequence of advancements and improvements in modern in-flight catering services, leading participants in the in-flight catering market are focusing on channeling their strategies from a technological development standpoint with a view to expand their business reach.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the international and domestic air traffic across the global aviation industry has witnessed a significant surge since the past few years that has led to increased operational profits and overall net profits of airlines. Moreover, the increasing number of individuals opting for air travel is expected to boost the demand for in-flight catering services, in turn fuelling the growth of the in-flight catering market during the period of forecast. According to analysis of International Air Transport Association (IATA), more than seven billion passengers are expected to opt for air travel by end of 2036, with a 3.6 percent year-on-year growth.

Ask Any Query to Our Experts from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=945

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/