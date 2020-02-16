IN-FLIGHT BROADBAND MARKET: GLOBAL DEMAND, GROWTH ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2025

The in-flight broadband market encompasses services that are employed to provide internet connectivity to airline and business jet passengers, as well as solutions that allow passengers to access digital media. The rapid growth in the bandwidth consumption with the use of mobile and other digital devices has also encouraged airlines to offer similar on-board connectivity solutions.

In the past few years, many US commercial airlines have begun testing and deploying in-flight connectivity for their passengers, such as Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United. Industry expectations were that by the end of 2011, thousands of planes flying in the US will offer some form of in-flight broadband to passengers. Airlines around the world are also beginning to test in-flight-broadband offerings as well.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that In-flight Broadband will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-flight Broadband market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

L-band

Ku-band

Segmentation by application:

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Business jet

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

GEE

Gogo

Panasonic Avionics

ViaSat

Airbus

SITAONAIR

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global In-flight Broadband market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of In-flight Broadband market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global In-flight Broadband players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the In-flight Broadband with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of In-flight Broadband submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3427203-2018-2023-global-in-flight-broadband-market-report-status-and-outlook

