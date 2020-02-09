In-Depth Research| The Global Market for Composites: Resins, Fillers, Reinforcements, Natural Fibers and Nanocomposites Through 2022

“Summary

The synthesis of two or more materials such as fillers and matrix materials gives us composites. Composites are utilized for various applications related to aerospace, transportation, electronics, consumer goods, marine, and so forth. Composites such as glass fiber, carbon fiber, boron fiber, and aramid fiber serve as fitting alternatives to conventional structural materials made of concrete, steel, aluminum, and wood. Being a combined product, a composite possesses unique physical and chemical properties due to the properties of its constituent materials. Composites have high strength-to-weight ratio, are lightweight, and have resistance to fire, heat and corrosion. This report examines the global

market for composites and their types. The report also focuses on the ongoing trends that will influence the market for composites in the next five years.

Scope of Report:

The scope of this report is extensive as it covers a variety of composites that are used globally. The market for composites is analyzed by dividing it on the basis of five major types and subtypes. The report further gives revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for each of these major types of composites, for their subtypes, and for the regional markets for each type of composite. Moreover, the report focuses on the major market drivers, the current trends within the industry, and the major end-user industries for the global composite market. All volumes are given in thousand tons.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

As the global demand for quality materials increases in all kinds of industries, the range of uses for composites expands. The need for very technically advanced yet economically feasible materials for critical product designs and profile developments forces engineers to think of composite materials as innovative solutions.”

Report Includes:

– 107 data tables

– An overview of the global market for composites, including resins, fillers, reinforcements, natural fibers, and nanocomposites

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Segmentation of the major components of this market into five major types and further breakdown by their subtypes, application markets, regional markets, and major players in each of these submarkets

– Coverage of major end-user industries and applications, including construction/infrastructure; transportation; marine markets; electrical/electronic parts/components; appliances; and consumer products (sport and leisure, lawn and garden products, etc.)

– Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced Composites Inc., DIC Corp., GE Inc., Hexion Inc., and Toray Industries Inc.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Overview and Description

Resins

Fillers

Reinforcement Materials

Natural Fiber Composites

Nanocomposites

Important Types of Resins

Thermosets

Thermoplastics

Key Manufacturing Processes of Resins

Layup (Wet/Hand Layup)

Injection Molding

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Resin Transfer Molding

Key Applications of Resins

Construction and Infrastructure Industry

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Others (Healthcare and Sporting Goods)

Key Types of Fillers

Extender Fillers

Functional Fillers

Particulate Fillers

Rubbery Fillers

Fibrous Fillers

Calcium Carbonate

Alumina Trihydrate

Others

Key Applications of Fillers

Construction and Infrastructure Industry

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others

Continue…

