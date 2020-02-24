In-depth M-Health Device Market Technology Advancement in Medical Sector 2019 to 2023

global m-health device market will reach USD 4757.2 MN by 2023, registering a massive 35.03% CAGR during the assessment period 2017-2023.

Market Outlook

M-Health or mobile health refers to the medicine and public health practice supported by mobile communication devices, such as mobile phones, computers, tablet or PDAs, along with the wearable devices like smartwatches, which can be used for health services, information, and data collection.

M-health devices are used to collect commutative clinical health data using mobile devices, real-time monitoring of patient’s vital signs,and provision of care via mobile telemedicine.

The market proliferation of portable and smart devices like tablets and smartphones is the key driving force, pushing up the market growth.

Global M-Health Device Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into three key dynamics for the convenience of understanding.

By Types : Medical Devices, Health and Fitness Devices among others.

By Applications : Monitoring application, Treatment and Diagnostics, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

M-Health Device Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, The North American region accounted for the leading market for m-health device, in 2016. North America is one of the pioneers of mHealth and is expected to reach USD 16,443.4 MN in 2023. Factors such as favorable government policies and the fastest adoption of m-health devices along with the increased incentives drive the market growth in the region.

Simultaneously, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure substantiate the market growth, allowing a suitable environment for the development and adoption of these devices. The US backed by the established health care system, and technological advancement accounts for the highest market share followed by Canada.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for the m-health device which is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. Favorable governmental support and initiatives, extensively drive the market growth in the region. Undoubtedly, the resurging economy is fostering the market growth radiantly, proliferating the healthcare sector in the region with the increasing healthcare expenses.

Global M-Health Device Market – Competitive Analysis

M-health device market is witnessing a fierce competition. Well-established players adorn the mHealth Application market as highly competitive. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include M&A, partnership, collaboration, and expansion.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include Apple Inc., Allscripts, GE Healthcare, Cerner, Athenahealth, Medtronics, and Koninklijke.

