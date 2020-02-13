Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Zabuyelite Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Zabuyelite is a natural mineral form of lithium carbonate, with a formula (LI2CO3), which is colorless. Zabuyelite is a lithium mineral of carbonate which is widely used for processing of metal oxides. As it is low melting fluxes with materials like silica and other essential industrial chemical. Zabuyelite has various applications like in aluminum production, glass & ceramics, li-ion batteries and pharmaceuticals.Zabuyelite is the first compound in the manufacturing chain and which is building block for other lithium derivatives. Zabuyelite is also used for technical grade and battery grade. Zabuyelite is majorly used for li-ion batteries due to its power density and specific capacity. Zabuyelite is used to decrease the melting point of silica that is used in ovenware glass. In porcelains, it is used to give color & shine. Zabuyelite is also used in adhesives & cement to reduce the setting time.Zabuyelite used in batteries must be extremely pure to prevent failure or fires.

Zabuyelite is primarily used in ceramics and glass due to low melting changes with materials like silica. Zabuyelite has wide application in healthcare segment such as a new solvent for treatment of bipolar disorder, stones in the bladder, treatment of bipolar disorder, anti-depressants etc.

Zabuyelite Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for Zabuyelite chemicals is rising promptly. The primary factor for the growth of Zabuyelite is its uses in the making of metal oxides. Metal oxides have low melting fluxes with silica. Zabuyelite is very stable and has a low melting point, which is why it is, used an ingredient in molten salt chemistries. Zabuyelite has power density, which is adequately high that is mature now; li-ion batteries are driving the quick development of mass power storage and electric vehicles. Moreover, the smaller rechargeable lithium batteries are also boosting the market and are most commonly used to cell phones, power computers, and various portable electronic appliances. Owing to Zabuyelite contribution in various commodities which are associated with day to day life of human it can be anticipated that market of Zabuyelite is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.

The foremost factors restraining the growth of Zabuyelite market are rising prices, the cost of li-ion batteries are inelastic in demand.

Zabuyelite Market: Market Segmentation

Based on the application, Zabuyelite market can be segmented into:

Comprise watched

Cellphones

Portable computers

Wireless handheld devices

Electronic games

Calculators

Video cameras

Handheld power tools

Pharmaceuticals

Based on the sales channel, Zabuyelite market can be segmented into:

B2B

B2C

Global Zabuyelite Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global Zabuyelite market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ will dominate the Zabuyelite market over the forecast period. The countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia regions will be the key contributor to the growth of Zabuyelite market. Presence of a huge population and other industries to meet such a huge population’s demand is the key factor for growth of Zabuyelite market in APEJ region. North America will come next to APEJ with respect to growth of Zabuyelite market. Even though they are next to APEJ for Zabuyelite market but these region are the first movers in using Zabuyelite for manufacturing of ingredients, which are used in various products as well as in manufacturing of other commodities. MEA is also a prominent market for Zabuyelite market owing to presence of various end-use industries that has been established to meet general masses consumption demand. Latin America is also expected to perform well in Zabuyelite market. Japan has also a wide range of various end-use industry that caters to the demand of Japanese population; such industry provides the necessary scope for growth of Zabuyelite market.

Zabuyelite: Key Players

The major players identified in the global Zabuyelite market includes:

SQM

FMC Corp

Albemarle Corp

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Tianqui

Talison Lithium Ltd.

Galaxy Resources

