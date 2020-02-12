In-Depth Analysis of GLOBAL LOW-POWER WIDE AREA NETWORKS MARKET SIZE, STATUS AND FORECAST 2025

Latest Update “Global Low-power Wide Area Networks Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

This report studies the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Low-power, wide-area (LPWA) is a term used to describe a type of network designed to support the IoT.

Low cost and power consumption of LPWAN technology having been driving the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Low-power Wide Area Networks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

– This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Accellus Communication Networks

Aclara Technologies

Actility

Adeunis RF

Aerea

Altair Semiconductor

AM Telecom

AMBER Wireless

Arkessa

Arqiva

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



3GPP

LoRa Alliance

Others

– Market segment by Application, split into



Agriculture

Asset Management & Logistics

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Applications & Home Automation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

– The study objectives of this report are:



To study and forecast the market size of Low-power Wide Area Networks in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low-power Wide Area Networks are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

– Key Stakeholders



Low-power Wide Area Networks Manufacturers

Low-power Wide Area Networks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Low-power Wide Area Networks Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

