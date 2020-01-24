In-Depth Analysis of Global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market 2019-2025

“Global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Home care monitoring and diagnostics devices include an array of healthcare products such as heart rate monitors, blood glucose level indicators, and nebulizers that deliver efficient health monitoring and diagnosis and physical support to individuals. These devices are portable, user friendly, and facilitate easy access at comfort of patients home, avoiding costly hospitals visits.

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases and unhealthy urban lifestyle drive the market. Moreover, surge in demand for portable and user friendly monitoring & diagnostic devices boost the market growth. However, precision level of and challenges related to designing of the devices impedes the home care monitoring and diagnostics market.

The Americas was the highest revenue contributing region in the global home-care monitoring and diagnostics market during 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing sales of home-care diagnostics and monitoring devices in the US have increased because of the awareness about chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases (CKDs), diabetes, ERSD, and obesity, which require individuals to undergo regular tests and check-ups.

The global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott Diagnostics

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Diagnostics

Philips Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic

Market size by Product

SMBG Devices

Sleep Apnea Devices

Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Temperature Monitors

Pregnancy Test Kits

Pedometers

Market size by End User

The Old

Children

Adult

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Home-Care Monitoring and Diagnostics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

