In-Depth Analysis of GLOBAL CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION (CRO) MARKET SIZE,STATUS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.

CROs provide drug development services, regulatory and scientific support, and infrastructure and staffing support to provide their clients with the flexibility to supplement their in-house capabilities or to provide a fully outsourced solution. The CRO industry has grown from providing limited clinical trial services in the 1970s to a full service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and by service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. Today, CROs provide a comprehensive range of clinical services, including protocol design and management and monitoring of Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials, data management, laboratory testing, medical and safety reviews and statistical analysis.

In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as new and existing marketing claims. CROs leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.

There are major two classification of contract research organization (CRO) in this report, preclinical CRO and clinical trial CRO. Globally, the revenue share of each type of CRO is 19.95%and 80.05% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large service suppliers are mainly concentrated in USA. The top three service suppliers are Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, respectively with global revenue market share as 20.06%, 9.72% and 19.19% in 2015.

In 2017, the global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was 34500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2025.

– The key players covered in this study



Quintiles

LabCorp (Covance)

PPD

Parexel

ICON

PRA

inVentiv

INC

CRL

Wuxi AppTec

– Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

– Market segment by Application, split into



Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

– Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

– The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze global Contract Research Organization (CRO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contract Research Organization (CRO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contract Research Organization (CRO) are as follows:



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

2.2.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contract Research Organization (CRO) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

