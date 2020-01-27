In-Depth Analysis of Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2019-2024

Research and Development News —

Latest Update “Global Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

CIPN is a common adverse effect of several cancer therapies including taxanes and platinum drugs. Symptoms include decreased sensation and tingling of the hands and feet, severe pain, numbness and muscle weakness, all of which can occur during cancer treatment, and frequently persist after chemotherapy has ended.

“Scope of the Report:”

The classification of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment includes Calcium channel 2-delta ligands, Antidepressants, Opioids and Other Drugs. And the proportion of Opioids in 2017 is about 27%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is widely used for CIPN cause by Platinum Agents, Taxanes, Vinca Alkaloids and Others. The most proportion of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is used in Platinum Agents, and the proportion in 2017 is 42%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 41% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 27%.



The worldwide market for Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 1300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

– Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aptinyx

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Regenacy Pharmaceuticals

MAKScientific

Metys Pharmaceuticals

Nemus Bioscience

PledPharma

Sova Pharmaceuticals

DermaXon

Immune Pharmaceuticals

Kineta

Krenitsky Pharmaceuticals

PeriphaGen

Apexian Pharma

WinSanTor

Solasia Pharma

– Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Market Segment by Type, covers

Calcium Channel 2-delta Ligands

Antidepressants

Opioids

Others

– Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Platinum Agents

Taxanes

Vinca Alkaloids

Others

– The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

