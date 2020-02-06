In-Depth Analysis of ANTI-STATIC FLOOR GLOBAL MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

“Global Anti-static Floor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

‘ ‘

This report researches the worldwide Anti-static Floor market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anti-static Floor breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Anti-static floor (also called ESD floor) is a kind of floor that can dissipate the electric charge by adding conductive material when it is grounding or connecting to lower potential.

Anti-static flooring can either be static dissipative or static conductive.

EU, US and China are the major manufacturing markets in the world with market share of 29.64%, 23.95% and 15.34% respectively in 2015. Mohawk Group is the world leader, following by Armstrong. Huatong is the China leader.

. .

– Get Sample Report_ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1924480

‘ ‘

In recent years, the development of the electronic industry and internet will promote the consumption of the anti-static floor industry.



Generally, the key point of processing the anti-static floor is adding of the conductive power into the PVC. At present, this core technology is mainly owned by the European and American high-end enterprises. China manufacturers mainly rely on using the PVC or HPL surface to cover the steel or aluminum alloy base materials. So the anti- static access floor is common in China.



Global Anti-static Floor market size will increase to 4090 Million US$ by 2025, from 3100 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-static Floor.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-static Floor capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-static Floor in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mohawk Group

Armstrong

Gerflor

LG Hausys

Tarkett

Staticworx

Flowcrete

Julie Industries

Altro

Ecotile

MERO

Formica

Silikal

Huatong

Huaji

Huili

Tkflor

Shenyang Aircraft

Xiangli Floor

Kehua

Changzhou Chenxing

Youlian

Jiachen

Replast

Viking

– Anti-static Floor Breakdown Data by Type

Direct Laying Anti-static Floor

Anti-static Access Floor



– Anti-static Floor Breakdown Data by Application

Computer Training Rooms

Data Warehousing

Clean Room

Electronics Manufacturing

Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings

Others

– Anti-static Floor Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

. .

– More Clear Details get Full Table of Contents_ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-anti-static-floor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html/toc

‘ ‘

– Anti-static Floor Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Anti-static Floor capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Anti-static Floor manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-static Floor :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Continue…..

About Researchmoz,

ResearchMoz is the world’s fastest growing collection of market research reports worldwide. Our database is composed of current market studies from over 100 featured publishers worldwide. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. ResearchMoz’s service portfolio also includes value-added services such as market research customization, competitive landscaping, and in-depth surveys, delivered by a team of experienced Research Coordinators.



–Researchmoz Global Pvt. Ltd.–