In-Depth Analysis in GLOBAL VIDEO INTERCOM DEVICES AND EQUIPMENT MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide.

Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercoms cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location.

Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.



The Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market was valued at 1780 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2080 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



SAMSUNG

TCS

Urmet

COMMAX

GuangdongAnjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

AurineTechnology

LeelenTechnology

WRTSecuritySystem

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSA

ShenZhen SoBen

ZhuhaiTaichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

Quanzhou Jiale

Jacques Technologies

– Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Breakdown Data by Type



Analog Type

IP Type



– Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Breakdown Data by Application



Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use

Others

– Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

– Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Video Intercom Devices and Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

2.3.2 Key Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Production

4.2.2 United States Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

Continue…..

22/02

