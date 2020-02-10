In-Depth Analysis: Cloud Broadcasting Solutions Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2018-2026

The study of the “Cloud Broadcasting Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

Cloud broadcasting is a cloud based content delivery model in which Over the Top (OTT) television services are distributed through a cloud platform. With the globalization of the broadcast industry, content broadcasting has become more expensive and complex over time. Broadcasting companies use globally distributed teams and content including animation, graphics, video, and audio to serve geographically diversified viewers. But larger the audience, the more difficult it is for broadcasting services providers to manage the global operations cost effectively. Further, traditional broadcasting channels such as optical fiber and satellite are extremely expensive options. Nonetheless, proliferation of internet has made it possible to deliver required content on various platforms including OTT, DTH (Direct to Home), VOD (Video on Demand), IPTV (Internet Protocol television), and mobile. In cloud broadcasting, instead of streaming everything through satellite, media assets such as audio and video files are stored on cloud for further distribution.

Cloud Broadcasting Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as significant adoption of cloud computing and proliferation of various handheld portable devices are expected to drive the expansion of the cloud broadcasting solutions market during the forecast period. Cloud computing is a method of delivering IT (Information Technology) services through internet connected remote servers rather than local, on-premise servers. The last few years have witnessed huge adoption of cloud computing led by cloud infrastructure providers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Various benefits offered by cloud infrastructure has led to the growing adoption of cloud computing in television broadcasting industry. Some of the benefits provided by cloud computing includes lower capital investments, and service availability and accessibility from any device, any time. On-demand video service providers are competing to provide better customer experience by providing 4K, HD, and UHD standard video formats. Further, strong wireless internet connectivity and availability of online streaming service providers such as iflix and Netflix have increased video consumption on portable devices. Asia Pacific and Western Europe have witnessed tremendous adoption of wireless communication technologies including 3G and 4G which is also anticipated to push the cloud broadcasting solutions market growth in the coming years. Also, countries with over a billion population as viewer base and expected launch of 5G services in early 2020 is projected to present huge market growth opportunity over the forecast period.

Cloud Broadcasting Solutions Market – Key Segments

The global cloud broadcasting solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, and geography. Based on component, the cloud broadcasting solutions market can be classified into software and services. The services segment is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. The managed services sub segment is further classified as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), storage as a service, and others. In terms of application, the cloud broadcasting solutions market can be categorized into radio, TV operators, content programmers, government, IT and telecom, and others. Based on geography, the global cloud broadcasting solutions market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Being an early adopter and with substantial presence of solutions providers, North America is expected to hold significant market share over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Further, presence of countries with a large population base such as India and China and significant proliferation of mobile devices are expected to have a positive impact on the cloud broadcasting solutions market in Asia Pacific.

Cloud Broadcasting Solutions Market – Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global cloud broadcasting solutions market are Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., Avid Technology, Inc., Amagi Media Labs., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Planetcast Media Services Limited, ERA Ltd, Arqiva, and Nera Telecommunications Ltd. With increasing demand for on-demand broadcasting services, new players from developing regions are projected to enter the cloud broadcasting solutions market in the near future.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

