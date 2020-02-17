In-car Wireless Charging System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global In-car Wireless Charging System market status and forecast, categorizes the global In-car Wireless Charging System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

In-car wireless charging is touted as a fast-emerging technology for modern cars.

In-car wireless charging system (WCS) comprise wireless chargers used to charge electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and MP3/WAV players in the car. The device charges the gadgets through inductive charging or magnetic resonance technology.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Wireless Power Consortium(US)

Powermat Technologies(Israel)

Qualcomm Technologies(US)

Mojo Mobility(US)

PowerbyProxi(Apple)

Put2Go(US)

Aircharge(U.K)

Hella(Germany)

Samsung(Korea)

Zens(Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Power square (India)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By technology

Inductive Power Transfer

Conductive Charging

Magnetic Resonance Charging

By charging standard

QI standard

PMA standards

By vehicle type

Fuel-based

Electric vehicle

Hybrid vehicles

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aftermarket

OEM-fitted

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Research Report 2018

1 In-car Wireless Charging System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of In-car Wireless Charging System

1.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.3 In-car Wireless Charging System Segment By charging standard

1.4 In-car Wireless Charging System Segment By vehicle type

1.5 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Segment by Application

1.5.1 In-car Wireless Charging System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.7 Global Market Size (Value) of In-car Wireless Charging System (2013-2025)

1.7.1 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.7.2 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global In-car Wireless Charging System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Wireless Power Consortium(US)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Wireless Power Consortium(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Powermat Technologies(Israel)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Powermat Technologies(Israel) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Qualcomm Technologies(US)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Qualcomm Technologies(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Mojo Mobility(US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Mojo Mobility(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 PowerbyProxi(Apple)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 PowerbyProxi(Apple) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Put2Go(US)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Put2Go(US) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Aircharge(U.K)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 In-car Wireless Charging System Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Aircharge(U.K) In-car Wireless Charging System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

