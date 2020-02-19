In-car Wireless Charging System: Global Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global In-car Wireless Charging System Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

In-car wireless charging is touted as a fast-emerging technology for modern cars.

In-car wireless charging system (WCS) comprise wireless chargers used to charge electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and MP3/WAV players in the car. The device charges the gadgets through inductive charging or magnetic resonance technology.

In-car wireless charging system (WCS) comprise wireless chargers used to charge electronic gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, and MP3/WAV players in the car. The device charges the gadgets through inductive charging or magnetic resonance technology.

The global In-car Wireless Charging System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on In-car Wireless Charging System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wireless Power Consortium(US)

Powermat Technologies(Israel)

Qualcomm Technologies(US)

Mojo Mobility(US)

PowerbyProxi(Apple)

Put2Go(US)

Aircharge(U.K)

Hella(Germany)

Samsung(Korea)

Zens(Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Power square (India)

Segment by Type

By technology

Inductive Power Transfer

Conductive Charging

Magnetic Resonance Charging

By charging standard

QI standard

PMA standards

By vehicle type

Fuel-based

Electric vehicle

Hybrid vehicles

Segment by Application

Aftermarket

OEM-fitted

