In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

The market for in-car wireless charging is expected to show the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific due to advancements in automotive technology and the increased adoption of electric vehicles. The global in-car wireless charging market is expected to grow at 40.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.19% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.2% and 19.4% respectively. There has been a significant development in electric vehicles in China and Japan with retrofit wireless charging pads for smartphones. At present, the US and Germany are the most advanced countries in the adoption of in-car wireless charging. However, Asia-Pacific is experiencing advancements in this field. Thus, the region has become lucrative for the firms that provide in-car wireless charging equipment and components.

The global in-car wireless charging market has been segmented on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region. Based on technology, inductive power transfer accounted for the largest market share of 67.0% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,182.6 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. Based on device type, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market share of 81.7% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1441.8 million, and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 40.8%.

Key Players

The key players of in-car wireless charging market are Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), ZENS (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Mojo Mobility, Inc. (US), PowerSquare (India), Aircharge (UK), and WiTricity Corporation (US).

Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the in-car wireless charging market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the in-car wireless charging market based on Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments on the basis of technology, charging standard, device type, vehicle type, distribution, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the in-car wireless charging market

Target Audience

• Investors and consultants

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Industrial Automation Service Providers

• Governments and Financial Institutions

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Takeaways

2.6 Market Insights

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Emergence of wireless infrastructure

4.2.2 Increasing demand for hassle free charging solution

4.2.3 Rising demand luxury and semi-luxury high-performance vehicle

4.2.4 Impact Analysis

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Wireless charging stations in commercial buildings and shopping centers

4.4 Restraints

4.4.1 Consumer concern regarding infrastructure support

4.4.2 Lack of product standardization

4.4.3 Impact Analysis

4.5 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Electronic Component Manufacturers

4.5.2 Product Assemblers

4.5.3 Distribution & Sales

4.5.4 End-Users

4.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market, By Technology

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Inductive Power Transfer

5.1.2 Conductive Charging

5.1.3 Magnetic Resonance Charging

6 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market, By Charging Standard

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Qi Standard

6.1.2 PMA Standards

7 Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market, By Device Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Smartphones

7.1.2 Other Devices

………

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Products Offerings

12.1.3 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products Offerings

12.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.5 Key Strategy

12.3 ZENS

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Products Offerings

12.3.3 Key Developments

12.4 Infineon Technologies AG

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Products Offerings

12.4.3 Key Developments

12.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Powermat Technologies Ltd.

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Products/Solution Offerings

12.5.3 Key Developments

12.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.5.5 Key Strategy

12.6 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products Offerings

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 Key Strategy

12.7 Apple Inc.

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products Offerings

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

