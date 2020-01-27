In-Car Wi-Fi Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – AUDI , BMW, Daimler Group, FCA, Ford, General Motors and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the In-Car Wi-Fi market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the In-Car Wi-Fi market by product type and applications/end industries.

Consumers are comfortable using smartphones, so, it is evident that in-car wi-fi segment is still untapped and carries a lot of potential. Network providers and OEMs are constantly trying to attract customers to adopt car internet by offering alluring data plans.

It is estimated that a good number of customers will shift to in-car wi-fi data rather than using smartphones due to the availability of suitable data plans compared to mobile data packs.

The global In-Car Wi-Fi market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of In-Car Wi-Fi.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AUDI

BMW

Daimler Group

FCA

Ford

General Motors

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

3G

4G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

