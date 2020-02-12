In-Car Apps Market to Witness Huge Growth by Leading Key Players: Apple, Google, Mirrorlink, Ford Motor Company, Delphi Automotive

HTF MI recently Announced Global In-Car Apps study with 100+ market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “In-Car Apps. Global In-Car Apps research allows you to get different methods for maximizing your profit. The research study provides estimates for Global In-Car Apps Forecast till 2025*. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Apple, Google, Mirrorlink, Ford Motor Company, Delphi Automotive, Alcatel-Lucent, Audi, NXP Semiconductors & Sierra Wireless.

It incorporates various technologies such as voice control, gesture recognition and aids in eliminating extra buttons in order to maintain driver?s focus on the road. In-car apps assist in ensuring safety by offering improved features such as autonomous emergency brake, evolved cruise control, blind spot data, traffic jam help, cross traffic, and change of lane assist. Furthermore, it also facilitates driver in lane departure, parking assist, traffic signal warning, pedestrian warning, autonomous parking, surround view systems and car to car communications. It offers aforementioned features by installing sensor technologies such as, radar, camera and ultrasound.

The increasing demand for In-Car Apps drives the market size on account of development of automobile industries. Fuel economy and efficiency, health and personal efficiency, security, road safety and insurance liability are anticipated to furnish colossal in-car apps market growth avenues over the forecast period. This app provides convenience for driver such as entertainment, autonomous emergency brake, function of monitoring and GPS system. Ford is likely to launch a new application called Sync Connect by 2016, which could start, stop, lock and unlock with the help of a remote. Furthermore, this app includes voice activation for smartphones that allows free emergency calls and also enables user to retrieve status of car systems such as tire pressure, fuel levels, battery status and oil level. This app encompasses two tier authentication security and needs user confirmation of system setup through in car console.

In 2017, the global In-Car Apps market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The In-Car Apps Manufacturing industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players entering the industry.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

1) Who are the Leading Key Company in Global In-Car Apps market space?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the report “Apple, Google, Mirrorlink, Ford Motor Company, Delphi Automotive, Alcatel-Lucent, Audi, NXP Semiconductors & Sierra Wireless”

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

In 2019, the Global In-Car Apps market size was xx million USD and it is expected to reach USD xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

3) What are the Market Applications & Types:

The study is segmented by following Product Type: , Embedded Model, External Model & Hybrid Model

Major applications/end-users industry are: Navigation, Social Networking, Travel, Music, Entertainment, Lifestyle, News & Weather

**The market is valued based on weighted average selling price (WASP) and includes any applicable taxes on manufacturers. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2018 currency rates.

To comprehend Global In-Car Apps market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide In-Car Apps market is analyzed across major regions. HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Apple, Google, Mirrorlink, Ford Motor Company, Delphi Automotive, Alcatel-Lucent, Audi, NXP Semiconductors & Sierra Wireless includes its basic information like legal name, website, headquarters, its market position, historical background and top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization / revenue along with contact information. Each player/ manufacturer revenue figures, growth rate and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand tabular format for past 5 years and a separate section on recent development like mergers, acquisition or any new product/service launch etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global In-Car Apps industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Global In-Car Apps in the industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology oriented perspectives.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global In-Car Apps are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders in Global In-Car Apps Market:

Global In-Car Apps Manufacturers

Global In-Car Apps Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Global In-Car Apps Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

