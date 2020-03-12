In-App Advertising Market 2019: Company Profiles, Segments, Global Trends, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

In-app Advertising Market Highlights:

In-app ads are displayed within a mobile app, usually in game apps. In-app advertising is currently the fastest growing advertising in the sphere of mobile advertising. Many marketers now spend 87% of their advertising budgets on mobile in-app advertising.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global In-App Advertising Market that adumbrates expansion for this market with 21% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market is going to be worth USD 218 bn.

The factors leading to the growing market for in-app advertising include higher records, higher click-through rates, more user engagement, and increased demand from advertisers in the fourth quarter of 2017. Due to their browsing habits, users can be targeted by advertisers and marketers.

Major Key Players:

Google AdMob (U.S.)

Flurry, Inc. (U.S.)

Tune, Inc. (U.S.)

Byyd (U.K)

Amobee (U.S.)

One by AOL (U.S.)

Tapjoy (U.S.)

InMobi (India)

Chartboost (U.S.)

In-app advertising Market Segmentation:

The global in-app advertising market is segmented on the basis of the type, platform, device, and application. The type segment is further segmented into standard banner ads, interstitial ads, hyper-local targeted ads, rich media ads, video ads, and native ads.

Interstitial ads sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Interstitial ads are full-screen ads which cover the interface of the host app and are typically displayed at natural transition points in the flow of an app. Majorly such advertisements are displayed between activities or during the pause levels in a particular game.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to advancements in technology and rising demand for mobile-based advertising. The growth in Asia Pacific region is majorly dominated by the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

The economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This, in turn, helps in driving the growth of in-app advertising market. Also, the growing demand for cost-efficient advertising is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of in-app advertising market in the region.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Consulting Service Providers

Software and Services Providers

Mobile Application Developers

Application Service Providers

