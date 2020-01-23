Improving Lifestyles and Increasing Disposable Income Boost Global Whiskey Market’s Growth

Drinking alcohol has been a custom since many centuries and dates back to ancient times too when famous civilizations existed. All along this period spanning hundreds of years, whiskey has witnessed a dramatic rise in demand and consumption. With this alcohol variety available in most regions of the globe, a distinct whiskey market exists from a worldwide perspective.

Rapidly improving lifestyles along with increasing disposable incomes is majorly responsible for driving the global whiskey market. This is mainly due to the fact that many brands of this alcohol type are viewed as a premium product due to a notably higher pricing than beer, rum, brandy, and other alcohol varieties. Moreover, many companies are pouring huge amounts of money to develop their products and improve the quality of whiskey produced. This factor too is extensively driving the global whiskey market. In addition, a surge in connoisseurs who like to keep branded and expensive whiskeys as a part of collection to expand their in-house mini-bars too is extensively driving the global whiskey market in recent times. Lastly, a gradually developing penchant among youth to try different alcohol types including whiskeys has stoked progress in the global whiskey market too.

However, many of the whiskeys varieties are not available in remote and underdeveloped regions. This is a key factor suppressing growth in the market and is expected to remain the same during the next few years. Moreover, high costs of the most premium whiskey brands could make it difficult for those having less disposable income from buying the products. This is certainly hindering the global whiskey market, mainly in less prosperous regions where the standard of living could be low. In addition, processing of the alcohol might be quite costly and this expense could be reflected in the end products’ prices. Moreover, many governments have put forth stringent rules mainly that involve an age limit to exist for legal alcohol consumption. In several regions, openly selling alcohol is still banned. These factors are also know to substantially affect the global whiskey market from a negative perspective

Nonetheless, several companies are trying to regulate costs of their products as well as expand to new geographical horizons. This is envisaged to certainly offset most restraints affecting the global whiskey market.

A highly competitive vendor landscape exists in this market mainly due to a high demand for whiskeys existing all over the globe. Moreover, such a competitive spirit also is a result of most companies trying to facilitate product differentiation and improve quality of their alcohol manufactured. Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Gruppo Campari, Heaven Hill, Alexandrion Grup Romania, Alltech Lexington Brewing and Distilling, Barrel House Distilling, Boone County Distilling, Boundary Oak Distillery, Kirin Brewery, Michter’s Distillery, Sazerac, and Willett Distillery, are key players operating in the global whiskey market.