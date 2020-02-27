Implantable Pump Catheter Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging as a Global Health Issue

Pulmonary hypertension is a rapidly growing issue, especially among elderly population and in countries with the rise in aging population. The increasing pervasiveness of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and a growing number of cases globally are driving demand for implantable pump catheter facilitating catheter implantation during treatment of PAH.

Researchers have also found Methamphetamine abuse leading to PAH. The US accounts for the maximum number of methamphetamine-related PAH patients. A significant drop in the blood stream infection is driving the demand for implantable pump catheter in PAH treatment.

Development and Testing of Several New Classes of Drugs for PAH

New drugs with vasodilator potential and other benefits including anti-smooth muscle proliferation, platelet inhibition, and improved cardiac function are being developed. Scientists at Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute have identified a drug that inhibits HIF-2a gene. The drug targets mechanism behind PAH development. Researchers are planning to launch a clinical trial in 2019.

Along with ongoing drug formulation efforts for PAH-affected patients, recent approval by FDA for an implantable system for Remodulin, reducing the risk of complications including infection in PAH patients.

Precision Medicine Approach in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Clinical outcomes and responses to PAH therapy are being modified by multiple factors, including genetic variations that are different for each person. Some recent studies have found that distinct molecular and genetic pathways in vasolidator responsive patients than non-vasoresponsive pulmonary arterial hypertension, this supports the use of the molecular technique in predicting drug responsiveness.

The treatment with calcium channel blockers is being considered a form of personalized medicine, as it is very effective in a small number of patients. Since this, no big discovery has been made in the personalized treatment of PAH. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension behaves differently in every patient, this is driving the need for a personalized approach. The PVDOMICS initiative launched by NHLBI division aims to facilitate better treatment for PAH along with the precision medicines. Meanwhile, genetics coupled with deep molecular phenotyping is offering chances for new drug targets for PAH and possibility for more personalized medicines.

Possible System Complications can lead to Side-Effects

System complication in implantable pump catheter include tissue damage and might also lead to the damage of underlying system. The implantable pump catheter can also tear, leak or disconnect, resulting in the transfer of medication in other areas under the skin where the pump is fixed.

The risk associated with implantable pump catheter includes various symptoms of overdose and symptoms of early withdrawal. Failure of Implantable pump catheter may lead to underdose, overdose, and withdrawal which can be life-threatening. After finding that patients are being treated with medications not approved for use with implanted pumps, FDA alerted patients and healthcare providers about complications of using unapproved medications with implanted pumps.

Implantable Pump Catheter Market– Notable Developments

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Medtronic’s Implantable System for Remodulin. Remodulin is a drug developed by United Therapeutics that helps in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. The recently approved system allows the whole thing to be implanted and administration of doses automatically via IV catheter.

FDA has also approved Medtronic’s new SynchroMed(TM)II myPTM(TM) Personal Therapy Manager for patients to manage chronic pain. myPTM is an app on a Samsung J3 smart device that is customized for patients to manage chronic pain.

Implantable Pump Catheter Market- Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold a strong position in the implantable pump catheter market followed by Europe. US is likely to witness robust growth in the market due to the presence of well-established medical device companies, generating a majority of its sales from the US healthcare system. Japan is also expected to see healthy growth in the coming years owing to the rise in government spending on healthcare.

Implantable Pump Catheter Market Segmentation:

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into,

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

