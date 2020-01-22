Implantable Medical Devices Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 4.9% by 2024

Global Implantable Medical Market: Snapshot

The research report predicts that the global implantable medical devices market will witness a boom in the near future due rapid technological innovations. The market is prophesied to expand during the forecast period as the investments in research and development of improved implantable medical devices continues to be on the rise. An implantable device is surgically placed in the human body to replace a dysfunctional part. The factors restraining the growth of the global implantable medical devices is the high price of these devices and lack of supportive reimbursements in developing countries.

According to the research report, the global implantable medical devices market is expected to reach a valuation of US$49.8 bn by the end of 2024 from US$32.3 bn in 2015. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is projected to surge at a steady CAGR of 4.9%.

Market Flourishes as Disorders and Diseases among Global Population Persists due to Poor Lifestyles

Growing number of geriatrics suffering from degenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other orthopedic issues are expected to be the primary growth drivers for the global implantable medical devices market. Poor lifestyle choices such as lack of exercise and unhealthy diet have been noted as the key factors addling the aforementioned issues for the overall population. Thus, global market is slated to witness a huge demand and a remarkable revenue earning as the health problems intensify. The report points out that rising number of orthodontic issues have also stirred up the demand for implantable medical devices in the recent past. The growing awareness about body aesthetics is seen as a lucrative opportunity for the global market.

Emergence of Medical Tourism Industry to Directly Benefit Global Implantable Devices Market

Geographically, the global implantable medical devices market is segmented into Western Europe, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East and Africa, Japan, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. Of all the regional markets, North America is expected to lead the global market in the coming years. The research report suggest that the North America implantable medical devices market held a share of 42% in the overall market in 2015. The strong healthcare infrastructure and the supportive reimbursement policies are expected to drive this regional market in the coming years. The U.S. is leading this regional market due to a huge population base that has been termed obese, rising pool of geriatrics, awareness about medical assistance, and a high purchasing power.

The report also predicts that Asia Pacific will emerge as a key regional market. The report highlights that the emergence of the medical tourism industry, especially in India, will be responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific implantable medical devices market. The huge population base, unmet medical needs, growing pool of geriatrics, and growing investments by governments to better the healthcare infrastructure are collectively expected to propel the regional market. Furthermore, analysts point out that Japan is likely to plan a crucial part in the evolution of the Asia Pacific implantable medical devices market due to high life-span of the population, which will require medical assistance due to ailing health.

Some of the leading players leading the global implantable medical devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Danaher Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Abbott Laboratories, Dentsply Sirona, and Boston Scientific Corporation.