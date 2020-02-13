Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market: Increase in the Geriatric Population to Drive the Market

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global implantable cardiac monitor market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in atrial fibrillation indication, increase in the geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia, and high unmet medical needs are likely to be major drivers of the global implantable cardiac monitor market during the forecast period.

The global implantable cardiac monitor market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on arrhythmia, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global implantable cardiac monitor market.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Key Segments

Based on arrhythmia, the global implantable cardiac monitor market has been segmented into atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on available products used during the treatment of chronic diseases and cost-effectiveness. Based on end-user, the global implantable cardiac monitor market has been divided into hospitals, specialized cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global implantable cardiac monitor market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global implantable cardiac monitor market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Medtronic, Abbott, Biotronik, Angel Medical Systems, Inc., vectoriousmedtech.com, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, and Biosense Webster, Inc.

