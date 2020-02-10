Implant Abutments Market 2019 Global Analysis & Forecast to 2023 Market Research Report

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Implant Abutments industry.

This report splits Implant Abutments market by Implant Abutment Shape, by Materials, by Connections, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Alpha Dent Implants (Germany)

AON Implants Di Peretto Marco (Italy)

Bio 3 implants GmbH (Germany)

BioHorizons (USA)

BlueSkyBio (USA)

Bone System srl (Italy)

bredent medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

BTI Biotechnology Institute (Spain)

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland)

Cortex-Implant Abutments Industries (Israel)

Cowellmedi (Korea)

Cumdente GmbH (Germany)

Dentin Implants Technologies LTD (Israel)

Dentium (Korea)

Dess Dental Smart Solutions (Spain)

Ditron Dental (Israel)

Dynamic Abutment Solutions (Spain)

ETGAR medical implant systems (Israel)

GP Implant Ltd (Israel)

GT Medical (Spain)

LASAK, Ltd. (Czech)

MACO INTERNATIONAL S.A.S. (Italy)

MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Albania)

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland)

Noris Medical Ltd. (Israel)

Sterngold Dental (USA)

TAV Dental Ltd. (Israel)

Vulkan Implants (Spain)

Zimmer Dental (USA)

Ziveco Group (Italy)

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Implant Abutments Market, by Implant Abutment Shape

Straight

Angled

Anatomical

Conical

Other (Cylindrical, Short)

Implant Abutments Market, by Materials

Titanium

Plastic

Metal

PEEK

Other (Cobalt-chromium, Zirconia)

Implant Abutments Market, by Connections

Hexagonal

Internal

External

Conical

Other (Ball, Octagonal)

Main Applications

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Others

