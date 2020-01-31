Impact of Existing and Emerging Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Growth Forecast to 2024 – Top Companies: Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer

Overview Of Synthetic Pyrethroids Market Report – 2019 :

Synthetic pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.

In the world wide, synthetic pyrethroids (TC) manufactures mainly distribute in China and India. China has the largest production in the world and exports worldwide, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity. As to western countries，the companies there usually import synthetic pyrethroids (TC) for the manufacture of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Just few manufacturers can produce intermediate. And these manufacturers which have complete industrial chain have certain advantages in the cost of raw materials.

Segmentation by product type: Alphamethrin, Cypermethrin, Deltamethrin, Permethrin, Transfluthrin, Lambda Cyhalothrin, Bifenthrin, Other

Segmentation by application: Agriculture, Public Health, Animal Health

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei

