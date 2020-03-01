Impact of Existing and Emerging Nanotools Market Trends 2018 to 2028

Nanotechnology is accelerating at a rapid pace with ever-growing applications in diverse sectors, and is revolutionizing every industry, while attracting global attention. Consequently, nanotools are also witnessing notable traction for wide applications in nanotechnology-based procedures. Nanotools are the devices and instruments, which are primarily used for nanometrology. Some of the leading companies in nanotools market include SII NanoTechnology Inc., Fala Technologies, Amphibian Systems, Samco, Raith, Class One Equipment, Tokyo Seimitsu, Advantest Corporation, Topcon, and U.S. Photonics Inc.

Nanotools Paving Way for New Solutions in Infectious Disease

According to a latest research by the MIT researchers, nanotools have the potential to provide effective solutions to infectious disease treatment. A contagious disease is among the most critical problems prevalent in the world, presenting several notable medical and technological challenges. Several known infection-causing strains of bacteria have evolved resistant strains that can’t be treated with today’s arsenal of antibiotics. Nanoscience has introduced novel tools and capabilities to every aspect of such challenges. Although the number of researchers studying the interface between nanomaterials and infectious disease is smaller than those in regenerative medicine, cancer, and other arenas, there is high potential for growth in the field. This emerging potential of nanotools in medical space is likely to drive growth in nanotools market.

Newly Developed Nano-Tools Could Help Physicians Understand Complex Psychiatric Conditions

Researchers, over the years, have been seeking tools to perform neurosurgical procedures with high precision. The US space programme researchers have recently developed potential nanotools for deep brain stimulation. Consequentially, physicians can soon adopt highly advanced nanotechniques to understand the electrochemical dynamics of deep brain stimulation to perform psychiatric procedures more effectively. Beyond deep brain stimulation, researchers are also considering such technologies for cardiac, retinal, and cochlear implants and guided drug delivery systems. Though the newly-developed tools haven’t been tested on a large scale, they are paving way for the day when neurosurgeons could restore a non-functional or damaged nervous system to its full potential.

Huge Potential of Nanotechnology Platforms in Neuroscience Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

Neurologists have been struggling in performing proper research and treatment of the Central Nervous System (CNS) due to several physiological barriers. The physiology of the nervous system has been restraining any kind of therapeutic and diagnostic intervention for over years. The challenging blood brain barrier (BBB) around the CNS restricts surgical, diagnostic, and therapeutic interventions, thereby, making it difficult for physicians to perform treatment. Bio-inspired nanotools hold the potential to offer novel solutions to neuro-challenges. Neurologists can leverage nano-scale electronic devices to interact with a single neuron, which in turn, will enable them to research and treat more effectively. However, significant adoption of nanomaterials in neuroscience is associated with serious toxicity issues and ethical concerns pertaining to nano implants in the brain.

High Energy Efficiency of Electrostatically Driven Nanotools over Conventional Ones Creating Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

The growing trend of energy efficient and highly innovative tools and equipment is likely to fuel growth in nanotools market. The widespread advantages of Nano Electro Mechanical Systems (NEMS) over macro mechanical systems have been bringing traction to nanotools. Nanotools require low amount of energy, minimal space and have short reaction times as compared to conventionally used tools, which is likely to proliferate sales of nanotools. Micromechanical electrostatic driven nanotools such as cantilevers, grippers, or micro stages are fabricated by semiconductor technology. Devices fabricated by surface nano mechanics can produce comparatively large forces, while consuming much lower energy. The substantial energy-efficiency benefits of nanotools have the potential to underpin gains in nanotools market.

Regulations on Promising Nanomedicine Making Growth in Nanotools Market Challenging

The growing adoption of nanotechnology in health sector, often called nanomedicine, is an emerging and multidisciplinary field with burgeoning interest of diverse communities. The nanotechnology?based drug delivery systems are vital for the development and implementation of personalized medicine. The highly innovative nanotools are quite promising for the future of medicine, however, the numerous regulations on nanomedicine continue to dampen their adoption.

Nanotools Market – Segmentation

The nanotools market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industries, and techniques.

By Product Type

Dendrimers

Fullerens

Nanobelts

By End-User Industries

Electronics and Semiconductor

Renewable Energy

Mining

Metallurgy

Healthcare

Biotechnology

Others

By Techniques:

Atomic force microscopy

X-ray diffraction

Scanning electron microscopy

Transmission electron microscopy

Field emission scanning electron microscopy

