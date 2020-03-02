Impact of Existing and Emerging Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market Trends And Forecast 2018-2027

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market Insights

Derived from anthranilic acid, Isatoic Acid Anhydride is a white solid organic compound produced by the reaction of anthranilic acid and phosgene. Isatoic acid anhydride finds application in flavors & fragrances, chemical & pharmaceutical intermediates, and as a bird repellant. Other niche applications of isatoic acid anhydride includes agrochemicals, dyes & pigments, plastics and rubbers, and soaps & detergents. Isatoic acid anhydride is also used as a petroleum additive in fuels & lubricants, as protein and carbohydrates substrate modifier for use in wool, paper and textiles industry.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is its use in pharmaceuticals and dyes & pigments. The global pharmaceutical industry is on a rise owing to consumer lifestyles, increasing spending power and disposable income of consumers. This drives the demand for a number of pharmaceutical ingredients of which Isatoic acid anhydride is a part. Furthermore, the application of Isatoic acid anhydride in agrochemicals, especially pesticides and herbicides is key for demand growth of isatoic acid anhydride. The global population is on a rise, averaging a growth of around 1% per annum. With the growing population, the need for high yield crop technologies is very crucial. Better crop yields require the use of efficient pesticides and herbicides, drying the demand growth for isatoic acid anhydride market. The global industrial sector is experiencing an upward movement since its downfall during the global economic recession in 2008-2009. Rising outputs have led to the industry growths in line with that of the global GDP, further driving the demand growth for Isatoic Acid Anhydride, which is used as a chemical intermediates and chain stoppers in polymer and rubber manufacturing.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Regional Outlook

The global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Among the above-mentioned regions, Asia is estimated to account for more than 30% of global Isatoic Acid Anhydride consumption with key producers having their Isatoic Acid Anhydride manufacturing facilities in the regions. East Asia on the back of China, is anticipated to witness a high growth in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market during the long-term forecast. Presence of emerging economies in South Asia, makes the region register growth rates closer to that of East Asia. India is one of the key emerging markets for Isatoic Acid Anhydride in the region, and a number of domestic market players are expanding their Isatoic acid anhydride manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, North America, followed by Europe, is projected to showcase moderate growth in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market with Japan following a trend similar to these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounts for a mere single digit market share in terms of Isatoic Acid Anhydride demand.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global Isatoic Acid Anhydride market are BASF SE, Swastik Col Chem Pvt. Ltd, Ambernath Organics Pvt. Ltd., Anshul Specualty Molecules Private Ltd., Alfa Aesar, etc. The Isatoic Acid Anhydride market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors are ruling the market.

