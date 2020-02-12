Immunology Market Growth Factors, Types and Application, Demand and Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2023

Report Title: Global Immunology Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The immune system protects the body from harmful things such as a virus, germs, and diseases like cancer. It is a network of cells, molecules: and organs present throughout the body. The immune system attacks the foreign substance that is found in the body. The body identifies and destroys the abnormal cells including cancerous cells. The inherent self-defense system comprises cells, which help the body in the identification of foreign molecules. Different pathways regulate various immune cells for distinguishing bodys healthy cells and disease-causing foreign agents such as a virus: parasite, bacteria, fungi, and cancerous cells. To maintain the bodys defense against the continuously evolving organisms, which try to attack the body in numerous ways, continuous modification of all the components of the immune system is essential. Sometimes, the continuously modifying immune system reacts against the bodys cells, considering them as foreign agents, which results in the destruction of healthy tissues and becomes the cause of autoimmune diseases and cancers. The inherent state of unresponsiveness may also be observed due to the weakened body defense owing to the genetic reasons that result in immunodeficiency disease.

AbbVie, Amgen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Bionor Pharma, Celgene, Cellectar Biosciences, eFFECTOR Therapeutics…

One of the major drivers for this market is growing cases of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) are rampant globally. When the bodys immune system is unable to resist the invading pathogens or microbes, it gives way to infections. Infectious diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS can be treated by immunomodulators. Agents that help in boosting the immunity of the human body help in resisting pathogens. According to the CDC, there are more than a million AIDS-affected people in the US. With the rising incidences of infectious diseases, the demand for immunology products will increase in the following years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is significant pipeline. There are multiple promising immunological agents in the pipeline, which boost the market growth after their approval. The approval of new therapeutic agents broadens the options available for the treatment and thus leads to the increase in demand for the therapeutic regimen. There are approximately 51 molecules under different clinical trial stages globally.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Immunology.

Major classifications are as follows:

Immuno Boosters

Immunosuppressants… Major applications are as follows:

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Organ Transplantation

Others