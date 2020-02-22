Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Nephropathy to Witness an Exponential Growth due to Positive Clinical Results in the Coming Years | Key Players are Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pharmalink AB, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Retrophin, Omeros Corporation

According to a new research report “Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Nephropathy-Pipeline Analysis, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, Patient Size, and Epidemiology Forecast to 2028” published by Pharma Proff, Immunoglobulin A (IgA) Nephropathy therapeutics currently exhibits a proliferating pipeline with 24 therapeutic candidates.

IgA Nephropathy is referred to being as the utmost causing agent of Glomerulonephritis, which is the inflammation of the glomeruli (part of the kidney that filters blood). IgA antibodies are produced by immune system and act as first line of defense against inhaled and ingested pathogens. IgA Nephropathy is an auto immune disorder caused due to the accumulation of the immunoglobulin A (IgA) which results in inflammation and further damages the glomeruli in kidney. This damage to kidney results in presence of blood and protein in urine, and over time may progress to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

According to research findings, majority of the drug candidates in IgA Nephropathy pipeline are undergoing Phase II trials and have shown positive results. It has been observed that subcutaneous route of administration is convenient because of more efficacy and safety; it is more adoptable because of its larger dosage, that can be transmitted subcutaneously; sustainable release of drugs is possible as the muscles can slowly release the drugs into the body. Also, according to the analysis, maximum number of drugs in the pipeline are being developed as small molecules.

The epidemiology analysis in the report provides risk factors and trends of IgA Nephropathy in seven major markets (7MM, including U.S., Japan, and EU5 [which includes Germany, France, U.K., Italy, and Spain]) and gives a ten-year forecast for the prevalent and treated cases of IgA nephropathy in each of the regions in pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. Europe is likely to have the highest number of prevalent cases of IgA Nephropathy among the 7MM throughout the period of analysis.

Some of the key players involved in the development of the drug candidates for IgA Nephropathy in the late and mid stage include Mallinckrodt plc, Calliditas Therapeutics AB., Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Retrophin Inc., and Omeros Corporation.

