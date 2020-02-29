Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2023

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is a disorder that refers to improper blood-clotting and its rising prevalence suggests that a tentative 5.78% CAGR is quite possible for the global immune thrombocytopenia market during the forecast period (2018-2023) and a scaling of USD 2,361.2 million seems achievable. The disease causes a drop in platelet count which ends in bruising and bleeding. It can occur in both adults and children. The disease can get triggered by other diseases such as autoimmune diseases, medications, chronic infections, pregnancy and certain type of cancers.

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the immune thrombocytopenia market can expect much better positioning owing to the growing demand for drugs and therapeutics for ITP. At the same time, countries are focusing much on research and development and the investment in the sector has increased considerably. Treatment facilities have also surged in numbers bolstering the growth of the immune thrombocytopenia market.

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s segmental analysis of the segmental analysis of the global ITP market is based on type, treatment, and end-user. The in-depth analysis would reveal the changing scenario of the market with both volume-wise and value-wise data.

Based on the type, the immune thrombocytopenia market includes chronic immune thrombocytopenia and acute immune thrombocytopenia. As per reports of 2017, the chronic immune thrombocytopenia segment had around 85% of the global market share. The segment is anticipating a CAGR of 5.94%to exceed a valuation of USD 2,036.9 Mn during the forecast period.

Based on the treatment, the immune thrombocytopenia market comprises intravenous immunoglobulins, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, corticosteroids, and others. Records of 2017 suggests that, value-wise, the corticosteroids segmented had 40% of the market under its wings share of the global ITP market. The segment is expected to attain a CAGR of 5.57% over the review period. Its popularity grows with its prolific use as steroid hormones in ITP therapies.

Based on the end-user, the immune thrombocytopenia market consists research & academic institutes, specialty centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinic segment has around 38% market share and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographical analysis of the global ITP market, as conducted by MRFR, includes the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

With a market reach of over 43.3%, the Americas is the dominating region and it is going to helm the market during the assessment period. The prevalence of the disease is growing higher and along with it, options of developing better cure. These features have been further backed by robust reimbursement policies. Such features have created substantial scope for the market to expand.

Europe is holding the second position. The market in Europe has similar features like that of the Americas owing to which the growth in the coming years would be intense. Other factors such as increasing funding in the research and development sector can be taken into consideration while measuring market possibilities.

The APAC market is quite promising. The rate of growing awareness is quite high and revamping healthcare sectors in emerging economies are providing much scope for expansion. The regional market has also emerged as lucrative option for foreign players which is why its growth rate in the coming years would be astonishing.

Competitive Landscape:

Players profiled by MRFR for their remarkable contribution in the immune thrombocytopenia market are CSL Limited, Amgen Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Dova Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Shionogi Inc.

The American Society of Hematology published an article in 2019 where low-dose chidamide is said to hold ability to restore immune tolerance in immune thrombocytopenia. It performs by starting a modulation of natural Treg cells and CTLA4 gene expression. The published article points at a potentiality of the drug in countering ITP in clinics.

