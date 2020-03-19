Immune Health Supplements Market Projects Greater Demand Owing to Higher Contribution by Leading Players during 2017-2027

The market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, form, source, and sales channel. On the basis of ingredient, it is sub-segmented into vitamins, minerals, herbal/botanical extracts, amino acids, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids and others. Vitamins is anticipated to lead the ingredient segment during the forecast period. The wide application of the vitamins in varied health supplements is the major reason for the growth of the sub-segemnt during the forecast period. On the basis of source, it is sub-segmented into plant-based and animal-based. On the basis of form, it is sub-segmented into soft gels/pills, powder, tablets and liquid. On the basis of sales channel, it is sub-segmented into online retailing and store based retailing. Online retailing sub-segment is to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period. However store based retailing sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Immune health supplements market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. It is expected to attain the total market size of USD 28 billion by 2027. The immune health supplements market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The rising per capita income is increasing demand for the healthcare supplements .This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall immune health supplements market during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global immune health supplements market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is expected to account the largest market share for the overall market. The advanced healthcare facilities in the region coupled with increasing disposable income of the population is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing population of the aged population in the region coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the market growth of the overall immune health supplements market during the forecast period.

Rising chronic diseases coupled with growing demand for the health supplements across the globe

The growing demand for the health supplements on the account of busy lifestyle and rising number of chronic diseases is anticipated to be the major factor for the growth of the overall market. Additionally the growing awareness regarding the benefits varied health supplements is also driving the demand for the immune health supplements during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global immune health supplements market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Bayer AG, Cellderm Technologies Inc., Alticor Inc. (Amway), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Vital Nutrients, EuroPharma Inc. Danisco A/S, Kerry Group, Glanbia, Plc, USANA Health Sciences, Seroyal International Inc, Nutramax Laboratories, NutriGold Inc., Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc. and NOW Foods. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global immune health supplements market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

