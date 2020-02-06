Immune Health Supplements Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2025

The global immune health supplements market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% in terms of value during the eight year period between 2017 and 2025. According to the new report published by Persistence Market Research titled, “Immune Health Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) & Forecast (2017–2025),” North America is the largest market for immune health supplements, attributable to a rise in the number of health conscious consumers. Consumers in this region are willing to pay more for products that are organic, GMO-free, and vitamin and mineral fortified, thus creating lucrative market opportunities for immune health supplements manufacturers.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Trends

Increasing availability of immune health supplements across hypermarkets and drug stores

Growing demand for natural products and expanded focus towards preventive care

Investments by health and wellness companies towards R&D

Customization for specific regions

Global e-Commerce growth

Focus by key market players on broadening the customer base and on new product development

Request for Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5852

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Forecast by Region

The five key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA have been covered in this report. North America is estimated to account for around 36.7% share in terms of value in the global immune health supplements market in 2017. The market in APAC is projected to witness rapid growth and register a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyles of people, increasing urbanization, along with the growing health consciousness among the population. The rapidly growing aging population along with the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to create profitable market opportunities for immune health supplements manufacturers in the aforementioned regions during the forecast period.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Forecast by Ingredient Type

On the basis of ingredient type, the global immune health supplements market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, herbal/botanical extracts, amino acids, probiotics, Omega-3 fatty acids, and others. By ingredient type, the vitamins segment is expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the antioxidant feature of vitamins that helps the body fight against infections, along with supporting biochemical reactions in the immune system. This segment accounts for a high revenue share in the global immune health supplements market, and is expected to register a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, with increasing concerns about the side effects of chemicals and synthetic additives used in food and beverages, consumers are inclined towards natural alternatives. This particular factor is improving the demand for customized products or natural alternatives for established variants in the market.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Forecast by Form

Soft gels/pills, tablets, powder and liquid are the segments by form in the global immune health supplements market. The soft gels/pills segment is expected to show a relatively high market attractiveness index over the forecast period. The soft gels/pills segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to account for a relatively high value share of 38.1% by 2017 end.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Forecast by Sales Channel

Segmentation by sales channel includes online retailing and store based retailing. Store based retailing is sub-segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies & drug stores, independent health stores and others. The store based retailing segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to account for a relatively high value share of 69.7% by 2017 end.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Forecast by Source Type

By source type, the global market is segmented into plant-based and animal-based source types. With more than 60% revenue share, the plant-based segment is expected to lead the global market and register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the animal-based segment is likely to grab just about 36.8% revenue share of the global immune health supplements market.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/5852

Global Immune Health Supplements Market: Key Players

Alticor Inc. (Amway), Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cellderm Technologies Inc., EuroPharma Inc., Glanbia, Plc, USANA Health Sciences, Bayer AG, Nutramax Laboratories, Vital Nutrients, Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., Seroyal International Inc, Danisco A/S, Kerry Group, NOW Foods, and NutriGold Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global immune health supplements market.