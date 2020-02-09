Immune Checkpoints Activators – Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline Analysis, 2019

“Immune Checkpoints Activators- Competitive Landscape, Technology and Pipeline Analysis, 2017“, the report by DelveInsight provides comprehensive insights about marketed and pipeline drugs across this Mechanism of action. A key objective of the report is to establish the understanding for all the marketed and pipeline drugs that fall under Immune Checkpoints Activators. This report provides information on the therapeutic development based on Immune Checkpoints Activators mechanism of action dealing with around 40+ active pipeline drugs. The report covers the product clinical trials information and other development activities including technology, licensing, collaborations, acquisitions, fundings, patent and USFDA & EMA designations details. The report contains the development and sale activities for marketed drugs. DelveInsight’s Report also assesses the Immune Checkpoints Activators therapeutics by Monotherapy, Combination products, Molecule type and Route of Administration. The report also covers the information for 20+ active companies involved in the therapeutic development of the products.

Scope

• The report provides a competitive pipeline landscape of Immune Checkpoints Activators

• The report provides the marketed drugs information including its sales, development activities and details of patent expiry

• The report provides the insight of current and future market for Immune Checkpoints Activators

• The report provides pipeline products under drug profile section which includes product description, MOA, licensors & collaborators, development partner and chemical information

• Coverage of the Immune Checkpoints Activators pipeline on the basis of target, MOA, route of administration, the technology involved and molecule type

• The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Immune Checkpoints Activators and also provide company profiling

• The report also gives information on dormant pipeline projects

• Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

• Provides pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development and molecule type.

Reasons to Buy

• Identify emerging players with potentially strong product information and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage

• Complete MOA intelligence and complete understanding over therapeutics development for Immune Checkpoints Activators

• Identify the relationship between the drugs and use it for target finding, drug repurposing, and precision medicine.

• Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Immune Checkpoints Activators pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics

• Developing strategic initiatives to support your drug development activities.

• Optimize your portfolio and keep you in touch with the rapidly changing pharmaceutical markets, and make the best decisions for your business.

• Develop and design in licensing and out licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope

• Provides strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D development strategies

• Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from a pipeline

• Gaining a Full Picture of the Competitive Landscape for Evidence-based Decisions

Table of contents

Executive Summary

Executive Summary Snapshot

Immune checkpoints Activator Overview

Rationale for targeting Immune checkpoint Agonist in oncology

Stimulatory checkpoint molecules

Advantages of Immune checkpoint Activators

Constraints of Immune Checkpoint Activators

Future of Immune Checkpoint Activators in Cancer Therapy

Immune check Activators Analysis

Immune check Activators- Market Analysis

Companies received Grants for Immune checkpoints Activator

Companies Investment Details for Future Development

Licensing Opportunities

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Immune check Activators – Pipeline Analysis

Number of Products

Therapeutic Areas Targeted

Stages of Development

Companies Involved

Technological Platform Utilized

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Products and Study Completion Year

Studies Analysis for the Key Targets Antigens

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutics under Development by Companies

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Pre-Clinical and Discovery Products

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Monotherapy Products

Assessment by Combination Products

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route Of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Discontinued Products

Comparative Analysis

Appendix

