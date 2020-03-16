Image Recognition Market Opportunities, Challenges and Growth Factors 2023

Global Image Recognition Market – Overview

The Image Recognition Global Market is anticipated to develop at a positive CAGR in the duration of the forecast period. The image recognition industry increased requirement to decipher data or capture information with images is improving the demand for image recognition globally. Market reports linked to information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that intends to study the current market scenarios better.

The use of images to increase the information collected is expected to gain momentum in the coming years. The elevated levels of income being directed towards image direction are expected to fortify the development potential of the market in the forecast period. The upsurge in the number of market players is expected to revolutionize the development of the image recognition market in the upcoming period. The end user bases such as biometric scanning appliances, forensics, and police investigations are expected to further spur the development of the market in the forecast period.

Image Recognition Market Key Players

The novel players shaping the image recognition sector globally are Honeywell (U.S.), Toshiba (Japan), Itraff Technology (Poland), Sharp Vision Software (U.S.), Jestec (LTU Technologies) (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), NEC (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies (U.S.), Hitachi (Japan), Catchoom and others.

Image Recognition Market Competitive Analysis

The competitive outlook for the market is projected to diversify extensively in the coming period. The market competitors find themselves in a promising position with the capacity to handle the pace of change. The contestants are dynamically addressing the challenges to growth and are creating strategies that can have the best overall effect on the market’s development. The developments in the market are likely to be fuelled by the rise in investments and product inventions. The market influencers are taking an interest in the making of strong value chains that can yield increased profits. The prospects for growth in the market have ample room for growth in the forecast period. The perceived propensity for the market’s growth has improved following the accessibility to positive aspects in the market.

Image Recognition Market Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the image recognition market is carried out on the basis of solution, deployment, component, application, and region. On the basis of the solution, the image recognition market is segmented into barcode/ quick response code recognition, facial recognition, sensors, optical object recognition, object recognition, and pattern recognition. Based on deployment, the image recognition market is segmented into on demand and on premises. On the basis of component, the image recognition market is segmented into software and hardware. On the basis of application areas, the image recognition market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, hospitality, aerospace, automobile, retail industry, defense and SME organizations among others. The regions considered in the global image recognition market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Image Recognition Market Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the image recognition market globally includes regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is controlling the market for image recognition with a large market share. Owing to the high availability of inexpensive smartphones and tablets along with the evolving trend of using digital technology in China and India the market is showing favorable growth. The increasing level of foreign investments in the market is expected to further boost the market growth in the forecast period. The North American region is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Nations such as U.S and Canada are estimated to motivate the development of the image recognition market in the North American region due to advanced adoption of innovative and progressive technologies such as mobile application security solutions in the region. The severe fall in the usage of native applications and a significant shift towards the adoption of cloud-based applications in the region is likely to show immense growth in the upcoming period.

