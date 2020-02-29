Image Consciousness Market Analysis, New Product Development and growing influence of social media and celebrity culture

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Trend Sights Analysis 2019: Image Consciousness” – Exploring consumer attitudes towards appearance and beauty, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Image Consciousness during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

Trend Sights Analysis 2019: Image Consciousness – Exploring consumer attitudes towards appearance and beauty

Summary

“Trend Sights Analysis 2019: Image Consciousness”, explores what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.

The growing influence of social media and celebrity culture, as well as the association between appearance and success in personal and professional lives, is fueling image consciousness among today’s consumers. As a result, consumers are increasingly searching for the most effective ways by which to achieve the “perfect” outward appearance.

Scope

– Over two thirds of consumers globally agree that their “looks/appearance in general” are important to them.

– Over half of consumers globally claim to spend more time on their personal appearance when going out/socializing.

– Over two thirds of consumers globally consider feeling physically attractive to be important in creating a feeling of wellbeing/wellness.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Who?

5. How?

6. What next?

7. Appendix

