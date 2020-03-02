Iliac Artery Stents Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded during 2017-2025

The rise in incidences of cardiovascular disease throughout the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of iliac artery stents market. Rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance of stenting procedure among the patent also fuelling the growth of iliac artery stents market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery and rising geriatric population is also responsible for the robust growth of Iliac Artery Stents Market.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1106

An iliac artery stent is small wire mesh which is used to treat the patient suffering from cardiovascular disorder. Iliac artery stent has its crucial application in holding open the iliac artery for the patent suffering from arteriosclerosis. Generally, iliac arteries are of two types, internal and external iliac arteries. The major role of the iliac artery is to carry blood from the heart to pelvis and legs. Atherosclerosis is a severe disease which affects the blood vessels such as iliac artery. Atherosclerosis is generally caused due to deposition of fat and cholesterol within the blood vessel which lead to thickening of blood vessel wall. The thickened blood vessel wall become narrow which is responsible for the blockage of blood flow from the iliac artery. To remove this blockage from the iliac artery, a thin guide wire is inserted in the upper thigh of the patient through the small incision. This guide wire is attached with iliac artery stents and this process is generally visualized using the x-ray and special dye. This guide wire is inserted into the femoral artery and it is guided until it reaches the iliac artery. A balloon catheter is placed on the tip of the guide wire and it is inflated inside the narrow artery. After deflation of balloon, guide wire is removed from the artery. As the balloon is deflated but the stent remains in the narrow place to remove the blockage of the blood vessel.

On other hand, various alternative treatment options are available in the market for the treatment of cardiovascular disease which will deter the growth of iliac artery stents market to some extent. Also, the number of product recall and risk of failure during the surgery will lead to the sluggish growth of this market. Additionally, stringent regulation by FDA for the approval of any stents will also hamper the growth of iliac artery stents market over the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/1106/iliac-artery-stents-market

The global iliac artery stents market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period owing to increased aging population and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgery. According to WHO, more than 200 million people are suffering from pulmonary artery disorder throughout the globe. WHO, also estimated that 12-20% of the global geriatric population is suffering from pulmonary artery disorder. By product type, balloon expandable stent will dominate the iliac artery stent market share by revenue owing to the high preference of surgeon to use this type of stent during the minimally invasive surgery. Among all end user, cardiac catheterization center will grow with the faster CAGR due to increasing number of minimally invasive surgery in this end user facility in last decade.

On the basis of geography, iliac artery stents market is classified in seven key region viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, China, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global iliac Artery Stents market due high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. After North America Iliac Artery Stents market is followed by Europe and APEC. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery is responsible for robust growth iliac artery stents market in the European region. APEC region will also show noteworthy growth for iliac artery stents market owing to rising prevalence of geriatric population in India and Japan. MEA and Latin America is expected to be a less lucrative market for iliac artery stents due lack of awareness among the patient about the minimally invasive surgery.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of iliac artery stents market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Inc, W.L. Gore & Associates, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical Inc. and others.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1106

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/