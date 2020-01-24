Ileostomy Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of Around 8.9% from 2016 to 2024

Ostomy is a surgical procedure which creates an opening in the human body to discharge body wastes. This opening which protrudes from the abdominal wall is called as the stoma. There are two ways ostomy is done, one is permanent and one is temporary. The ostomy procedure helps in the treatment of various diseases of urinary and digestive systems. The organs for ostomy are colon, rectum, bladder, and small intestine. Small Intestine is also called ileum.

In case of ileostomy stoma is created in small intestine (ileum) which bypasses colon, anus, and rectum. An appliance or bag is used to collect all the waste from ileum. Major applications of ileostomy are in the cases when the rectum or colon are not working properly due to diseases like colon cancer, rectal cancer, familial polyposis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), intestinal birth defects, intestinal accident, and intestinal emergency. Ileostomy procedure is carried out in the case of removal of whole or part of colon or large intestine. The global Ileostomy Market was valued at US$765.2 mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$1.65 bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024.

Based on procedure, the global ileostomy market is bifurcated into ileostomy and loop ileostomy. In loop ileostomy, ileum (small intestine) in pulled out through stoma, whereas, in end ileostomy colon and sometimes rectum is pulled out through stoma. Of the two segments, the end ileostomy accounted for the larger market share in 2015 and is expected to remain the dominant segment due to its rising application in the treatment of highly prevalent inflammatory bowel diseases. In fact, the segment is likely to showcase a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Besides the aforementioned segments, the report covers the global ileostomy market based on end users such as ambulatory surgical centers, research centers, and hospitals. Of these, hospitals constituted the leading segment with a share of 55.2% in the global market in 2016. The segment is also prophesized to remain dominant through the forthcoming years, as patients will continue preferring hospitals due to the convenience of the organized set-up and availability of advanced procedures in hospitals. Furthermore, doctors and other therapeutic requirements are more easily accessible in hospitals, which make them more preferred among patients for surgical procedures. However, during the forecast period, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to report a higher CAGR.

Based on equipment, the global ileostomy market is segmented into stoma bags, support belts & girdles, adhesive remover sprays, and protective stoma guards. Of these, stoma bags emerged dominant in the market in 2015. Among the segments based on disease condition type, the market was led by cancer in the same year.

Regionally, the global ileostomy market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe held the leading share of 43.2% of the global market in 2015. The region boasts a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, which had aided the expansion of the ileostomy market in Europe. Besides this, several leading companies are domiciled in Europe, who are also gaining from the region’s favorable healthcare policies. Spurred by these factors, Europe is expected to remain a lucrative market for ileostomy. However, during the course of the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to outperform Western countries in terms of CAGR.

Major players operating in the ileostomy market includes Smith & Nephew, Convatec Inc., 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing, and Pelican Healthcare.