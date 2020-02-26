Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market, Pipeline Overview, Review, Future Analysis and Competitive Landscape 2026

This research report titled “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Competitive Landscape to 2026” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis during the period 2019 and 2026. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Competitive Landscape to 2026

Summary

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive disease that results in the scarring of lung tissue and changes the lungs ability to function normally. The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are dyspnea and a persistent nonproductive cough. Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss. IPF primarily occurs in older adults. However, the causes are unknown.

This report provides an assessment of the pipeline, clinical, and commercial landscape of IPF. Overall, GlobalData expects new drug approvals to drive IPF market growth over the next decade (2016-2026).

Scope

– Pipeline Assessment-regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

– Clinical Trials Assessment-trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

– Commercial Assessment-leading marketed products, current and future players

– Competitive Landscape Analysis-key market events (2016-2026).

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Abbreviations

1.2 Related Reports

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Key Events

3. Introduction

3.1 Report Scope

3.2 Disease Overview and Epidemiology

4. Pipeline Assessment

4.1 Pipeline Overview

4.2 Pipeline Breakdown by Region/Country

4.3 Pipeline Breakdown by Molecule Type and Target

4.4 Drug Review Designations

4.5 Products in Clinical Development

5. Clinical Trial Assessment

5.1 Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Top Sponsors of Clinical Trials in IPF

5.3 Trial Breakdown by Region

5.4 Therapy Area Perspective

5.5 Enrollment Analytics

6 Commercial Assessment

6.1 Leading Marketed Products

6.2 Current & Future Players

7. Competitive Landscape Analysis (2016-2026)

7.1 Events Classification Overview

7.2 US

7.3 5EU

7.4 Japan

8 Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 Methodology

8.3 Key Events Included in the Analysis

8.4 About the Authors

8.5 About GlobalData

8.6 Disclaimer

